WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has teased future projects set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Though he does not say specifically what these projects might be, it is sure to come as exciting news for fans of the hugely popular franchise, who now have confirmation that the magical goings on will continue long-after the Fantastic Beasts series ends.

"There's this little thing called Harry Potter, which is one of the most beloved franchises. And we're incredibly thankful to be able to partner with J.K. Rowling and so I would argue there's a lot of fun and potential there as well."

Warner Bros. recently promoted executive Tom Ascheim to oversee the expanding of the Harry Potter franchise, and while we don't yet know what the studio's plans are for The Boy Who Lived and the wizarding world around him, rumors have already begun to circulate. The most recent claimed that a live action Harry Potter TV show was heading into development at HBO Max, with fans pitching their own ideas for the direction of the show.

While the rumor has since been debunked, with HBO Max and Warner Bross. saying in a statement that there are "no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform," the overwhelming reaction from fans on social media has no doubt got them thinking.

Should the future of the franchise look to bring back the original stars, Malfoy actor Tom Felton said in 2019 that he doubts they would return, while Ron Weasley star Rupert Grint did not dismiss the idea. "I don't know. I mean, never say never. I would never say, 'Absolutely no.' It was a huge part of my life and I'm very fond of that character and their stories," Grint said last year of returning to Harry Potter. "So yeah, I mean, I'd be up for it at the right time. I don't know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we'll see."

Many have since speculated that the hugely successful stage show, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which details the adventures of Harry Potter's son and features adult versions of the beloved trio, would be adapted for the big screen sometime in the near future.

For now, Harry Potter fans have the rest of the Fantastic Beasts series to look forward to. Production on upcoming sequel Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently underway in the United Kingdom, though filming was recently brought to another grinding halt in accordance with health and safety regulations that have been put in place amid the current global circumstances. While plot details for Fantastic Beasts 3 remain tightly under wraps, it will likely continue to build up to World War II and the wizarding war that runs parallel, with the now recast Gellert Grindelwald continuing his violent crusade.

There are already future plans in place for the spin-off franchise, with director David Yates hoping to direct up to five movies, something that star Katherine Waterston recently confirmed. "I think he is meant to direct them all," the actress revealed. "I think it's very interesting. He's worked very closely with [franchise creator] J.K. Rowling for a long time and very few people have access to her because she's quite insulated and so I can't really imagine how it could work any other way frankly."

Fantastic Beasts 3 is due to hit theaters on July 15th, 2022. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.