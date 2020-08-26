It's time to journey into the Wizarding World once more with a stunning new masterpiece from New York Times best-selling paper engineer Matthew Reinhart. Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Diagon Alley and Beyond is anexhilarating pop-up book which invites you to relive the movie adventures of Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and the Boy Who Lived-Harry Potter-as you explore London's magical Diagon Alley like never before. Unfold this detailed pop-up book into a dynamic 3D diorama of Diagon Alley and step into favorite storefronts like Ollivanders, Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes, and the Leaky Cauldron, plus other wizarding world locales like the Ministry of Magic and platform nine and three-quarters.

In anticipation of the new pop-up book hitting store shelves on October 20, 2020, we've got an exclusive look at some of the pages within this Harry Potter must-have. Pull tabs to rescue a Ukrainian Ironbelly dragon from the depths of Gringott or help Harry navigate out of Knockturn Alley after a Floo powder mishap. Learn facts and secrets from the making of the Harry Potter films throughout!

Pull dozens of tabs and explore intricate pops that bring Diagon Alley to life Master Paper Engineer!: From the magical mind of Matthew Reinhart, creator of the Clio Award-Winning Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts and one of the world's bestselling and most acclaimed paper engineers. The book includes dozens of behind-the-scenes facts and secrets from the set of the Harry Potter films! Unfold the book to create a 4-foot diorama of Diagon Alley. Recreate favorite scenes with the 14 character paper dolls including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasly, Hagrid and more! Make this holiday magical with the ideal gift that will delight Harry Potter fans and Wizarding World-loving families.

Journey into the Wizarding World once more with this stunning new masterpiece and pre-order Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Diagon Alley and Beyond right now, today.