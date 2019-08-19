It's a happy moment for Harry Potter fans when the young cast pops up in the limelight, especially when they're together. Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) brought that joy to instagram this morning.

The actor behind Draco Malfoy posted a photo of the pair practicing guitar in their pajamas. The Deathly Hallows actor captioned the photo with "quick learner x." It was taken in South Africa, but no other details have been released by either star about their trip or the significance of Emma learning some musical skills.

Tom Felton and Emma Watson have remained friends throughout the years, posting a selfie or video here and there. In February, Watson posted a picture of her taken by her co-star. Then in November, she shared a beach-side picture of the two of them to promote Felton's TV series Origin. The horror, sci-fi series followed a group of strangers trapped on a spacecraft headed for another planet. Tom Felton starred alongside fellow Potter alum Natalia Tena (Tonks). Unfortunately, the Youtube Premium show only lasted one season of ten episodes.

The two friends each got their big break when the first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone hit theaters in 2001. The film was based on J.K. Rowlings groundbreaking children's book by the same name (Unless you're in the U.K., then it's "Philosopher's Stone"). It went on to spawn seven more in the series under Warner Bros. production as well as one of most dedicated fanbase.

Potter has grown into a massive media machine. With a universe known as the Wizarding World, Rowling's creation now includes another film franchise titled Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them that is expected to have at least five films in total when its done, as well as theme parks, games, a successful play (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and one of the most lucrative merchandise collections.

Emma Watson was eleven when she appeared on the big screen for the first time in Sorcerer's Stone. When her time as Hermione was done, she didn't shy away from high-profile films. She starred in the coming-of-age Perks of Being a Wallflower based on John Green's young adult novel by the same name, and Sophia Coppola's The Bling Ring. Her short appearance in This is the End alongside Seth Rogan, Jonah Hill, James Franco, Danny McBride and Craig Robinson was comedic gold. Watson returned to the tentpole films to play Belle in the live-action The Beauty and the Beast.

Unlike his co-stars, Tom Felton was a bit of seasoned actor by the time he bleached his hair to play the wily antagonist Draco Malfoy, having already appeared in The Burrowers and Anna and the King among others. His career after Potter has been a bit more obscure than Watson's. He featured briefly in the well-received Rise of the Planet of the Apes as the villain's self-righteous and animal-abusing son. From there, he went on to smaller films and television appearances. He even portrayed Julian Albert for the majority of The Flash's season 3.

You can catch Emma Watson in Little Women when it hits theaters in December, and we hope to see her catch up with the rest of the Potter cast sometime soon. This comes direct from Tom Felton's Instagram.