Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has said that he would be "up for" returning the fantastical franchise that put him on the map, with the actor declaring that he would "never say never" to bringing back Harry's sardonic, wisecracking best friend, Ron Weasley. While there is currently no official talk of continuing the story of Harry Potter and pals in the big screen, this is something that fans have wondered for some time, and it will no doubt delight many of them to learn that Grint is on board.

"I don't know. I mean, never say never. I would never say, 'Absolutely no.' It was a huge part of my life and I'm very fond of that character and their stories. So yeah, I mean, I'd be up for it at the right time. I don't know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we'll see."

While Grint's co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson quickly went on to successful acting careers following the conclusion of the Harry Potter series, Rupert Grint briefly considered leaving acting altogether, even buying an ice cream van with some of his newfound wealth. In more recent years, Grint has found success on television, most notably in the comedic crime series Snatch and as a lead in M. Night Shyamalan's psychological horror series Servant.

Harry Potter is of course the hugely successful series of fantasy novels written by British author J. K. Rowling that were then adapted into movies for the silver screen. The novels chronicle the lives of a young wizard, Harry Potter, and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, all of whom are students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Beginning in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the series continued through to 2011, adapting each of the novels, before splitting the final book in two and ending with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

The likes of Radcliffe, Grint and Watson were only 11 years old when they suddenly shot to fame with the Harry Potter franchise, and ever since the movies came to an end, audiences have wondered whether they would be brought back to show audiences where the characters ended up following the defeat of the dark wizard Voldemort. Many have even speculated that the stage show, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which details the adventures of Harry Potter's son and features adult versions of the beloved trio, would be adapted for the big screen sometime in the near future.

For now, the Harry Potter franchise is focused on exploring the past with the ongoing Fantastic Beasts series, with the third movie having recently commenced production following a forced hiatus. The movie sees the return of Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Dumbledore, Ezra Miller as Credence, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, and Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein. In a now infamous bit of recasting, Mads Mikkelsen has confirmed to be taking over from Johnny Depp as the central villain Gellert Grindelwald.

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling is penning the screenplay alongside Steve Kloves, with returning director David Yates at the helm. Fantastic Beasts 3 is due to hit theaters on July 15th, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Comicbook.com.