Nineteen years ago, on November 16th, 2002, we were introduced to the magical wizarding world of Harry Potter with the first film, Harry Potter and The Philosopher Stone. It made instant Potterheads out of viewers, whether they read the books or not. And on November 16, the cast reunited to celebrate the 19th anniversary of the first film, with Rupert Grint opening up about his "bad reputation" on the sets of the film that once even required him and Daniel Radcliffe to shoot their scenes separately.

The reunion was hosted by actor Tom Felton, who played the antagonist to Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Apart from Tom Felton and Rupert Grint, the virtual reunion also saw Daniel Radcliffe, Evanna Lynch, Mark Williams, James and Oliver Phelps, Jason Isaacs, Bonnie Wright, and Alfred Enoch attend.

Though not all the Hogwardians were there, with Emma Watson's know-it-all Hermione Granger's glaring absence being the most obvious, it was a treat for fans of the film series to see the cast reunite. And the best bit was Rupert Grint sharing why he garnered a bad rep and the name "Go Again Grint" during the shooting of the films, which saw him play Harry's bestie, Ron Weasley.

Reminiscing about the days when they were kids and on set, Grint recalled how he had the tendency to burst into laughter during the most awkward scenes, which even included the sad demise of Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince, and thus he had to go through countless takes to land a perfect shot.

"I remember on Potter it would always be the most inappropriate scenes, like Dumbledore's funeral was a particularly bad one. For some reason, I found that absolutely hilarious. And yeah, once you start laughing, it's very hard to stop. I had a particularly bad reputation, they used to call me Go Again Grint because I could never do anything without doing it like 20 times."

The first film saw Harry arriving on King's Cross Station to board the Hogwarts Express and it's here he meets the Weasley family for the first time. Grint went on to share that even one of the first-ever scenes he and Radcliffe had, their first meeting in one of the train's carriages, was shot separately as the scene required for them to make eye-contact and they couldn't do so without breaking into giggles.

To imagine that this all happened 19 years ago gives us the warmest fuzzies and a dose of nostalgia. And if Daniel Radcliffe is to be believed, we can expect for the cast to get together more in the future and unite for Harry Potter fans as the next year will see the franchise hitting its 20th anniversary.

"My first thoughts are that this is but a mere preview of the nostalgia we'll be immersed in next year when it hits 20 years since the first film was released. I feel like we'll be doing a lot of reminiscing probably in various forms next year. It feels insane that that much time has gone by. It seems impossible that all that time has passed."

And in case you missed the live virtual reunion event, a true Potterhead recorded the same and posted it. You can check out the over an hour-long reunion on Youtube.