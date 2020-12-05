Actor Daniel Radcliffe had a dream start to his career when he was chosen to play the role of Harry Potter in the blockbuster film series based on the books by J.K. Rowling. Radcliffe's distinctive look as Harry has become an iconic part of pop culture, with the thick glasses, the lightning-shaped scar, and the magic wand in his hand. In an interview with Hot Ones, Radcliffe weighed in on the rumors that he demolished several pairs of glasses and wands while making the films.

"I would definitely say [reports of me breaking multiple prop wands and glasses] are exaggerated, the glasses one massively so. I definitely didn't break the glasses that often, at all I don't think. The wands I definitely broke a lot because I would just like drum on my legs with it all the time, and do that incessantly and so probably like once every like three or four weeks it would just weaken to the point where it snapped. Then I would say I was very sorry to the prop master and he would give me a look like 'Please, stop drumming.' They were very, very sweet with us and tolerated more than I hope they would from an adult actor."

Daniel Radcliffe made the first Harry Potter movie at the tender age of eleven. The actor has often spoken about his nervousness and inexperience regarding becoming the face of such a massive franchise while still in his tweens.

Perhaps the constant drumming was a way to deal with the nervousness. The actor also recalled that, while he was surrounded by experienced actors in the roles of the teachers at Hogwarts, who led by example in terms of how to behave on a film set, some of their animal co-stars were much less well-behaved.

"Debating whether, no, I have to tell this story. You've asked about such a specific thing in that McGonagall classroom, there were a lot of animals first of all to address that part of the question. They must have had upwards of sixty there. I don't imagine they were often all on set together but definitely in that scene in the transfiguration classroom there was a monkey of some kind in a cage that did just start j***ing off relentlessly. But generally speaking the animals were very well behaved. Although I think Rupert maybe got peed on by a bat as well. I got away pretty cleanly after that."

It is strange to consider Radcliffe and his co-stars trying to act in a scene for a children's movie while attempting to ignore the monkey off-camera. Still, the actor has always spoken of his time making the Harry Potter movies with a great deal of affection. Many amongst Radcliffe and his child co-stars have also parlayed their fame from the movies into successful film careers as adults, or the freedom to retire as millionaires at the age of 21. What's a little drenching in bat urine compared to all that?