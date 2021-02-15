The Harry Potter movie series has stood the test of time quite well, playing on cable and streaming platforms all over the world and steadily adding new generations of fans. It all started with the first movie in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. In a recent interview with Empire, via CinemaBlend, David Heyman, who served as a producer on all eight Harry Potter films, revealed how a deeply emotional scene in the first movie was helped along by an incident involving lead actor Daniel Radcliffe suffering an allergic reaction.

"I realized I had something special when I first read the book. I loved it. It moved me. I fell in love with it before it was published. I'll never forget being on set that first day, filming the last scene of Philosopher's Stone where Hagrid and Harry bid farewell at the railway station at Hogsmeade. Dan [Radcliffe] was wearing these contact lenses to make his eyes green, and he had an allergic reaction to them. His eyes were red and swollen and we had to take them out - we thought we may add that green digitally, though ultimately we decided not to because it felt artificial. But Dan's eyes were puffy and red, and oddly it was quite appropriate for the scene where he was saying goodbye to Hagrid."

The relationship between Harry and Hagrid is arguably the most important one in the first movie. Harry, an orphan who was constantly tormented by his adopted family, made the first friend in his life when Hagrid came to take him to Hogwarts on the biggest adventure of his life. That makes the farewell scene between the two characters all the more emotional, and Radcliffe's allergic reaction really helped sell that scene. In the past, the actor has spoken about his struggles as an actor when he was first cast as Harry Potter, and how he worked around it.

"The thing that I will always say about myself is I was not the most gifted child actor. When I look at other young actors, like when I look at the kids on Stranger Things or shows like that, I'm just like, 'Holy! My god! How are you doing that?' It's amazing. The thing I think I really was good at, and the thing I had, which was a huge advantage for me, was I just loved it. I loved being on set. I was good at being on set. I loved learning how to be helpful. The greatest thing about being on set is you get to be part of a team. That's the most special thing about it, and you get to feel like with everyone else you are making this thing together, and I loved that feeling straight away. I think that was definitely what made me a great fit for those films."

While Daniel Radcliffe has issues with his work as a tween actor, fans will always see him as The Boy Who Lived, and the cornerstone of a beloved childhood franchise. This news comes from CinemaBlend.