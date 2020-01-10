Muggles who love the Wizarding World have reason to celebrate. Warner Bros. has announced plans to open the first ever Harry Potter store. The shop, which will be dedicated to all things related to J.K. Rowling's beloved universe, is set to open in New York City this summer. An exact date has yet to be announced, but this sounds like it could be the first of several such stores, if things go well.

Few precise details have been made available at this time. Some concept art has been revealed that showcases what the storefront will presumably look like when it's open for business. It looks to be modeled after the movies, with the familiar Harry Potter logo above the door. A poster for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is displayed in the window. Sarah Roots, Senior Vice President for Worldwide Tours and Retail at Warner Bros. had this to say in a statement.

"This will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts store in the world and will become a must-visit fan destination where Wizarding World enthusiasts can engage with interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities as they step into the magic. We are very excited to be opening in New York. It's the ideal city in which to launch with so many dedicated Wizarding World fans, a cutting-edge retail environment and a community that embraces innovative experiences."

The Harry Potter store will be located next to the iconic Flatiron building at 935 Broadway. It's promised that the flagship store will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products in the world. The store will sell everything from personalized robes and Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, as well as brand-new series of house wands with a design exclusive to the New York location. Rare collectible items and hand-signed artwork were also listed as items that will be available for purchase.

They're not skimping on the space either, as the store will cover three floors covering over 20,000 square feet. The store will provide fans with a number of exciting retail experiences that intended to evoke the magic of the Wizarding World. No firm opening date for the store has been set, but Warner Bros. says that further details will be revealed soon.

Harry Potter, over the years, has gone on to become one of the most successful franchises in history. J.K. Rowling's books have sold more than 500 million copies worldwide. The Harry Potter movies and the Fantastic Beasts spin-offs have grossed $9.1 billion combined at the global box office. Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in the works with a November 12, 2021 release date set. Rowling has a five-movie plan for the series, so we've got a few more adventures with Newt Scamander coming our way. The play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child opened on Broadway in 2018. This news comes to us via WizardingWorld.com.