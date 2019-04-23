This is not a drill, Wizarding World fans: Harry Potter Vans merchandise is on the way. Unfortunately, for the time being, there are precious few details regarding the upcoming collaboration between the beloved shoe company and the equally beloved magical franchise. But rest assured, it's coming our way. And soon. The question now becomes, what is coming our way and how much money do fans need to try and magically conjure up in order to afford it all?

The announcement was made by Vans on social media. They didn't reveal much for now. The company took to Twitter to reveal a hypnotic motion poster, featuring the Harry Potter logo positioned just above the Vans logo, with various colors and black lines flashing and moving in the background. The company provided the following caption to go along with the image. It wasn't much, but it let fans know everything they needed to know.

"Something magical coming soon."

A link was also included to a Harry Potter page on the Vans website. Again, there is next to no information on the site. There are, however, four logos for Hogwarts houses, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin and Hufflepuff, indicating that we could be seeing merchandise, and very likely more than just shoes, representing all of these houses. That means every brand of fan will have something to look forward to. They also have an email sign up so that fans can receive notifications when more information is made available. The page also features the following message.

Related: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Weird Secret About Early Harry Potter Movies

"Vans and Harry Potter collaborated to conjure up a magical collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories for witches, wizards, and muggles alike."

For now, that's about all we have to go on. But that should be more than enough to get fans on board with the idea. Vans has collaborated with plenty of major brands and franchises in the past, such as Star Wars, and the results have usually been great. So what can we expect to see beyond some shoes? Maybe a jacket in the style of a Hogwarts robe? Will this line extend to the Fantastic Beasts franchise as well? All we can do is hopelessly speculate until they decided to give us some more information. And, frustratingly, that could be virtually anytime, as "soon" can be left up to interpretation. Either way, fans in the comment thread seem to be absolutely stoked about the idea.

J.K. Rowling's books have gone on to sell millions of copies and they also inspired one of the most successful movie franchises in history. To date, the Harry Potter movies have grossed $7.7 billion at the box office, and that's not including the two Fantastic Beasts movies. Granted, The Crimes of Grindelwald was a low-point for the franchise, but it still brought in $653 million worldwide. Point being, there's a huge audience for this stuff. And who doesn't like Vans? To sign up for email updates, head on over to Vans.com. Feel free to check out the teaser below.