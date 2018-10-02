Some footage from an upcoming open world Harry Potter video game has leaked online. The footage, which looked far too good to be fake, thanks to some sources who chose to remain anonymous, has indeed been confirmed to be legitimate, according to a new report. So those who had the chance to see the footage before Warner Bros. had it taken down can get excited because this game is indeed happening.

Unfortunately, for the time being, details are a bit scarce, as the footage was not supposed to be released online at this time. What we know for sure is that the Harry Potter video game tease was dropped on Reddit by a user named VapeThisBro, who claims the video was shown to him as market research. The post also contained a very official-sounding description of the game, which reads as follows.

"Set in the 19th Century (1800's) Wizarding World, this 3rd person open-world action RPG game centers around your character with unique abilities who has earned a late acceptance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. You are a newly arrived 5th year student to Hogwarts that demonstrates a latent gift for magic with a unique ability to track and identify remnants of a pottant ancient power. Upon arrival, strange events begin to materialize In the Forbidden Forrest and trouble begins o brew within the castle walls. Together with Professor Elezar Fig, you embark on a journey through both familiar and never before seen locations to bring to light the truth behind these mysterious occurrences. On your quest you will craft potions, master new spells, and discover fantastical beasts. You will battle Dark Wizards, Goblins, and other supernatural enemies and uncover the truth about your destiny - the Fate of the Wizarding World lies in your hands."

The footage looks like what every Harry Potter fan has dreamt of. Players can design their own character, explore the world of Hogwarts and get into all sorts of wizard related mischief. The game design is breathtaking and this looks totally authentic to the world created by J.K. Rowling. Not to mention that the open world design offers players a lot of wiggle room to do as they please and create their own adventure to some degree. This could be the closest thing to actually living the Hogwarts life that fans will ever get. The footage ends with a very familiar musical theme and an owl flying through a window, dropping off a letter that might be enough to give Potterheads goosebumps.

Some had suspected that the Harry Potter game was being developed by Rocksteady, which is owned by Warner Bros. and is currently working on a secret project. However, this new report also states that Rocksteady is not behind the newly revealed game. So who is behind it? That's the big question. As for the title? BBC journalist Lizo Mzimba took to Twitter to share some possible details on that front.

"Am told this is from a yet to be announced RPG currently titled Harry Potter Magic Awakened, although other titles including Magic Forever are also in the mix. Other Potter games are also thought to be on the way"

For now, it's mostly rumors and guesses but it does appear that this game is coming our way and that the footage is legitimate. Unfortunately, the original video was pulled from YouTube but there are some copies floating around online for those who maybe want to do some digging. It's speculated in some reports that Avalanche is behind the Harry Potter video game, but that has yet to be confirmed. In any case, this is an exciting development for fans, no doubt. This was previously reported by Eurogamer.

