Olivia Wilde is publicly praising Harry Styles for his acting work on Don't Worry Darling. The actress/director has been praising members of the cast and crew on social media over the past few days. Styles was a late addition to the cast, as he took over for original actor Shia LaBeouf who had allegedly dropped out due to a scheduling conflict. It was later reported that LaBeouf had been fired by Wilde for violating her "no a**hole policy" on set as he clashed with the cast and crew.

Harry Styles is the latest actor from Don't Worry Darling to receive social media praise from director Olivia Wilde. Specifically, the director wanted to recognize Styles, who is also her rumored boyfriend, for giving Florence Pugh the chance to shine in the movie. Wilde says that it's hard to find actors that are willing to trust the process, but Styles had no problem fitting in with their movie family. She explains.

"No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: Harry Styles, our 'Jack.' Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant Florence Pugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."

It is believed that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles began dating earlier this year. Wilde was previously engaged to comedian and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, though that came to an end in late 2020. Production on Don't Worry Darling just wrapped, and Wilde seems to be very happy with the way that principal photography went. In addition to Styles and Florence Pugh, the movie also stars Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and Wilde.

Don't Worry Darling is psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde. The screenplay was written by Katie Silberman with Carey and Shane Van Dyke. The story revolves around an unhappy housewife in the 1950s who discovers a disturbing truth, while her loving husband hides a dark secret. While production has wrapped, a release date has yet to be set, though one can imagine that Wilde will announce that in the coming months.

Shia LaBeouf was fired from Don't Worry Darling back in September 2020. Earlier this year, Olivia Wilde spoke about her ideas on how a movie set should be run. "We only had 26 days [to shoot], and I told everyone beforehand, 'We have a strict no-a**hole policy. And we're going to have a lot of fun. But what I ask of you is 100%.' I told everybody to be off-book [no scripts while filming] and people really enjoyed being asked to rise to their potential.'" Apparently those ideals didn't mesh well with LaBeouf's style of working. You can check out Olivia Wilde's official Instagram praise for Harry Styles above.