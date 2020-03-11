Justice has been served, as fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been ordered to serve 23 years in prison. On Wednesday, the former movie producer was sentenced by a judge to spend the next two decades behind bars in relation to the rape and sexual assault charges against him.

The two victims named in the trial, Miriam Haley and Jesica Mann, spoke about their harrowing experiences with Weinstein one last time before Judge James Burke decided to slam him with the hefty sentence. As the case was nationally publicized, the verdict has already brought about celebrations all across social media from people following the story.

Many would say Weinstein's 23 year prison sentence is still way too short, given all of the other accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against him. He was also facing a maximum of 29 years behind bars, meaning he'll be serving about six years less than he legally could have.

His lawyers had also argued for Weinstein to serve the five-year minimum, suggesting that his life had already been destroyed. For his part, Weinstein seemed to be a bit surprised he'll be serving a lot more time than he expected, insisting he's not the villain he's been made out to be. "I feel remorse for this situation. I feel it deep in my heart. I'm really trying to be a better person," Weinstein had said before his sentence was given.

Weinstein and his lawyers may not be happy, but the opposite can be said for many celebrities that were hoping for this outcome. "Get used to those handcuffs, Harv," says former Fox and Friends host Gretchen Carlson, who pointed out that Weinstein has another upcoming trial where he may have many more years added on to his time in prison. Daredevil actor Vincent D'Onofrio also tweeted that his "heart goes out to all the [women] who came forward." Jameela Jimel of The Good Place also applauded the verdict, writing: "Congratulations to the incredible women who took this monster on, in spite of how maliciously he retaliated. You have made a huge leap forward for all women with this victory."

One of the most well-known producers in Hollywood, Weinstein's rapid fall from grace picked up steam in 2017 when he was publicly named by multiple women as a sexual abuser, leading to his dismissal from The Weinstein Company. Dozens of new allegations would follow in the coming days with the #MeToo movement encouraging more women to speak out about the abuse they say they've endured at the hands of Weinstein and other sexual predators. He was arrested in 2018 on charges of rape and people have been waiting ever since with bated breath to get the word that Weinstein would finally go to prison.

For now, Weinstein will be held at Rikers Island before he is eventually moved to a state prison facility, but it's not yet clear exactly where the former producer will be serving his sentence. In the meantime, Weinstein's lawyers are also expected to appeal the ruling this summer, although it seems doubtful they'll be successful in having his sentence shortened. In any case, a sexual predator will be off the streets for a very, very long time. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.

