Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexually assaulting an aspiring model who, at the time of their initial encounter, was just 16-years-old. This comes from a recently amended racketeering lawsuit, which was filed in New York earlier this week. The woman has only been identified as a former model and aspiring actress from Poland, with her name is listed as Jane Doe in court documents.

This is far from the first woman to accuse Harvey Weinstein, the once powerful Hollywood mogul, of sexual assault. But the fact that this Jane Doe was a minor at the time of the alleged encounter is particularly malicious. According to the filing, Weinstein agreed to have a business lunch with her in 2002. Instead, they wound up at his apartment. The woman was then encouraged to remove her clothes and massage his genitals. Here's some of what the suit alleges.

"Weinstein wasted no time in aggressively and threateningly demanding sex...He told the distraught starlet that if she wanted to be an actress she had to give in to his perverted desires. Weinstein threatened and pressured Jane Doe, saying that he had 'made' the careers of Penelope Cruz and Gwyneth Paltrow, and that neither would be working without him. He then took off his pants and forcibly held Jane Doe while taking her hand and making her touch and massage his penis."

The aspiring model and actress encountered Harvey Weinstein at various times between 2002 and 2011, including when she tried out for America's Next Top Model. This Jane Doe apparently never received any work from Weinstein or his company and he was reportedly enraged that she denied his advances. Weinstein allegedly saw to it, using what power he had, that she never got work.

This claim, which was filed by Hagens Berman, serves as an update to the class action lawsuit that has already been filed against Harvey Weinstein, accusing him, as well as his brother, Bob Weinstein, and The Weinstein Company of racketeering. Melissa Thompson, Caitlin Dulany, Larissa Gomez, Louisette Geiss, Katherine Kendall, Zoe Brock, Sarah Ann Thomas, Melissa Sagemiller and Nannette Klatt were previously part of the suit, prior to this new addition. Weinstein, individually, has faced an arraignment for sexual assault crimes in New York, with investigations into other similar crimes taking place currently in Los Angeles. Weinstein has denied these new claims as false and his attorney, Ben Brafman, had this to say in a statement.

"This claim is preposterous. Like so many other women in this case who have already been exposed as liars, this latest completely uncorroborated allegation that is almost 20 years old will also be shown to be patently false."

The accusers of Harvey Weinstein, which include Uma Thurman, Rose McGowan, Asia Argento and many others, helped spark the #MeToo movement and brought the man down from his former position of power. The accusations made against Weinstein have caused a wave of change in Hollywood over the course of the past year, but it appears as though the world isn't done with Weinstein yet, as his alleged crimes continue to be uncovered. Weinstein was already facing a possible sentence of life in prison for previous indictments. This news was previously reported by Page Six.