More than seven months after the first allegations against Harvey Weinstein were levied, the disgraced movie producer and mogul was finally arrested in New York City today, not far from his former offices at The Weinstein Company. Weinstein was formally charged with rape and other acts of sexual misconduct. His bail was set at $10 million, and he paid a $1 million cashiers check to post bail, while also surrendering his passport and agreeing to the judge that he would not travel outside of New York state and Connecticut without permission from the judge, and also agreed to wear a GPS tracking device. Here's what attorney Gloria Allred, who represents several of Weinstein's victims, had to say in a statement.

"I represent many accusers of Harvey Weinstein, both in lawsuits and in claims in bankruptcy court. It is long overdue for him to be required to face the bar of justice, but that day has finally come. I commend the courage of all those who have come forward and who have had the courage to speak their truth to a rich, powerful famous man. We look forward to a just result."

News broke yesterday that Weinstein would ultimately turn himself in today, which he did at just after 7:30 AM local time at a downtown NYPD precinct, while holding a small stack of books. Then just before 9 AM, he left the station in handcuffs, and appeared at a Manhattan courthouse with his lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, where he surrendered his passport and sat silently while prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon stated that he used his, "position, money and power to lure young women into situations where he was able to violate them sexually." Weinstein was formallly charged with rape, a charge tied to a woman who hasn't been identified, a criminal sex act, which is believed to be tied to an incident involving former actress Lucia Evans, who alleges he forced her to perform oral sex, along with sex abuse and sexual misconduct.

Some of Weinstein's victims were speaking out today, with Rose McGowan appearing on Good Morning America today, revealing that she felt "shocked" and admitting that, "I didn't think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him. I have a visceral need for him to have handcuffs on." She also told the Associated press that she hopes attending the trials will be therapeutic.

"Hopefully that will actually heal a lot of the kind of trauma I get whenever I see his face or whenever I hear his name or whenever I have to read or hear that he says it was consensual."

Weinstein has consistently denied all charges of wrongdoing against him, claiming that these sexual incidents were all consensual. Weinstein's attorney Benjamin Brafman stated in a news conference that they, "intend to move very quickly to dismiss these charges." You can head over to Variety for their full report on Harvey Weinstein turning himself in to New York police, and take a look at a number of tweets from those responding to the arrest, including Rose McGowan's interview on Good Morning America.

Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice. https://t.co/or8qGaNO93 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

Harvey Weinstein ain’t smiling now https://t.co/upZJRxGPeO — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

What took you so long Harvey? pic.twitter.com/MUFB34fWai — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

.@rosemcgowan speaks out exclusively to @arobach on Harvey Weinstein's arrest: "I have to admit I didn't think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him." pic.twitter.com/grAxiSAqlc — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 25, 2018

Harvey Weinstein shattered the lives of an untold number of women. We stand with them, and remain in solidarity with women everywhere who have faced unsafe and abusive workplaces. We look forward to seeing justice prevail. (2/2) — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) May 25, 2018

We’re in the courtroom waiting for Weinstein. For so long he had his own private system— fancy lawyers who paid to silence women, private investigators and spies. Now he answers to the same system as the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/ajxYCwhATw — jodikantor (@jodikantor) May 25, 2018

harvey weinstein is being served justice. but it could have been otherwise. THANK YOU @rosemcgowan. THANK YOU @AsiaArgento. thank you to EVERY SINGLE women who has raised her voice and told the truth and refused to be shut up by a broken system. LET. PROGRESS. RING. — Amanda Palmer (@amandapalmer) May 25, 2018

We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) May 25, 2018

One of the symbols of the day: this female detective leading Harvey Weinstein around in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/3lU03pWv1b — jodikantor (@jodikantor) May 25, 2018

Harvey Weinstein turning himself into authorities at the first precinct police station in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood, just blocks away from his longtime Weinstein Co. offices. pic.twitter.com/Qr1qpxyD3o — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 25, 2018