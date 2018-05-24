Disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to the New York Police Department as soon as this week, according to multiple reports. Dozens of women have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein, kicking off the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, which originated with New York Times and New Yorker articles in October of 2017. Since then, numerous actresses and women in the entertainment industry have shared the stories of encounters with Weinstein. In addition to sexual harassment and other sexual misconduct, Harvey Weinstein has also been accused of rape and coercion, which he has continuously denied.

The New York Daily News reports that Harvey Weinstein will surrender to authorities this Friday to face sex assault charges in connection with an attack on a student actress. Lucia Evans told investigators that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004. Evans was led to believe that she was going to meet with industry kingpin and a female executive in a hotel room after being pursued be the "female executive." When Evans arrived, it was only Harvey Weinstein in the room, which is how the incident took place.

In addition to Lucia Evans' story, actress Asia Argento's allegations may be brought up in a separate case in federal court. Ever since the slew of women have come forward, Harvey Weinstein was fired from his production company, he was suspended from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, resigned from the Directors Guild of America, and his wife Georgina Chapman left him. Weinstein has been laying low in Arizona, seeking treatment and keeping up his lavish life style.

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 80 women since October of 2017. Gwyneth Paltrow was on the Howard Stern Show this week where she revealed that she had an experience with the disgraced Hollywood mogul before she was a well-known actress. When her boyfriend at the time found out, who just happened to be Brad Pitt, he ran straight up to Weinstein at an event and threatened to kill him right there on the spot, risking his career. Harvey Weinstein was able to make and break careers, which is why men and women were afraid to come forward about his actions.

In addition to the multiple investigations and lawsuits, Harvey Weinstein is also looking at some pretty hefty jail time for his actions over the years. Plus, Weinstein is also under investigation in Los Angeles and London, so this could very well just be the beginning for him. There are a lot of people in the industry who believe that he should have been placed behind bars over 20 years ago, so this could be a bittersweet victory. This is a developing story and more news is expected to drop soon. Until then, you can read the original report at the New York Daily News.