Paz de la Huerta is the latest actress to come forward with allegations against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. The Boardwalk Empire star claims that Weinstein raped her twice in October of 2010 and the crimes could land him in jail. There has been no statute of limitations on rape, criminal sexual act, or aggravated sexual abuse in the first degree in the state of New York since 2006, which means that Paz de la Huerta has the strongest claim against Weinstein.

The NYPD and Manhattan ​district attorney's office are both investigating Paz de la Huerta's allegations against Harvey Weinstein with the NYPD claiming that they have enough evidence to bring charges against him. Detective Nicholas DiGaudio told Vanity Fair that they have enough evidence to arrest Weinstein. He explains.

"I believe based on my interviews with Paz that from the NYPD standpoint we have enough to make an arrest."

Detective DiGaudio is leading the investigation for the department, and has received reports from at least three other women claiming that they were sexually assaulted by Weinstein. The factors that made her story credible included the ability to articulate each and every minute of the crime, where she was, where they met, where this happened, and what he did.

Paz de la Huerta and Harvey Weinstein met at a party in October of 2010, and they shared a ride home to the same neighborhood. Weinstein insisted they have drinks inside her apartment and that's where the alleged assault happened, she said. "He pushed me on the bed ... and it happened all very suddenly," de la Huerta ​said. Then two months later, Weinstein showed up at her building and he attacked her again, according to the actress. Paz de la Huerta claims that she was intoxicated during the second incident and was in no condition to give consent, which she would not have done anyway. Weinstein promised her a stage role and then left de la Huerta's apartment. She never saw him again.

The epicenter of the criminal investigations appears to be in London, where Scotland Yard said earlier this week that it is investigating 11 separate allegations. However, it would seem that New York or Los Angeles will be most likely to bring a case because Harvey Weinstein remains in the United States. Weinstein's lawyers would probably fight extradition to England if charges were brought up. 3 women have come forward in England this week and more allegations are mounting against Weinstein. Paz de la Huerta's story may be the one to get charges filed and an arrest made.

Around 60 women have come forward in recent weeks with allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Harvey Weinstein. He is facing police investigations in New York, Los Angeles, and London. In a statement Weinstein's representative said, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein." This is a developing story more news is expected soon. In the meantime, you can read more about the possibility of Harvey Weinstein going to jail courtesy of Vanity Fair.