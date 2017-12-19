A new report claims that, just weeks before the news broke about Harvey Weinstein and his widespread history of sexual harassment, the embattled producer tried to secure a $25 million "lifeline" from Netflix. The producer had reportedly known that both The New York Times and journalist Ronan Farrow were working on stories detailing his history as a serial sex abuser, with sources claiming that he approached Netflix, seeking "emergency cash", although he didn't reveal the reason behind why he needed it. Other sources claim that he was looking to sell off part of the rights to his movie library in exchange for $25 million, although he was denied by Netflix executives. Here's what one of the insiders had to say about this deal that never happened.

"Clearly Harvey didn't go to Netflix saying he needed 'hush money.' He put it into a business context, saying he was looking to sell the rights to parts of his catalog. But they were wise to decline."

After the initial reports from both The New York Times and Ronan Farrow's piece in The New Yorker were published, more reports surfaced about how he had managed to keep his sorted past a secret for so long. It was revealed last month that Harvey Weinstein hired a number of spies, many of whom were ex-Mossad agents, in an attempt to try and silence some of his accusers, such as Rose McGowan and journalists who were preparing exposes on him. Another source claimed that Harvey Weinstein approached, "a number of different companies" for money aside from Netflix, and it isn't known if he actually sought approval from the Weinstein Company board of directors before making these moves. Since that same board fired Harvey Weinstein from his own company just days after the scandal broke, it seems unlikely that Harvey sought board approval before trying to secure this "emergency cash."

Another report revealed that New York City District Attorney Cyrus Vance is launching another investigation, into whether Harvey Weinstein embezzled funds from The Weinstein Company before they fired him, to try and buy the silence of his accusers. As for Netflix, while they released two Weinstein-produced shows, the UK import Peaky Blinders and the big-budget epic Marco Polo, believed to be one of the most expensive shows in Netflix history, reps for the streaming service made it clear in a statement that they never offered Harvey Weinstein a loan, and he never asked for one.

"Harvey Weinstein never asked Netflix for a loan and Netflix has never paid a loan out to Mr. Weinstein."

A rep for Harvey Weinstein responded to the claim by stating, "Untrue. Nonsense." This report is just the latest in a string of stories about the producer, including one from just a few days ago where Jason Priestley punched Harvey Weinstein in the face during a Golden Globes party in 1995. Since the initial reports, there have been dozens of women who have come forward against Harvey Weinstein and several other prominent figures within the entertainment industry. You can take a look at the full report over at Page Six.