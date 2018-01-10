Was Harvey Weinstein punched twice in the face after having a meal with his sober coach? Or did his drunk attacker swing and miss? The story is a little different depending on who you talk to, but it's true that the disgraced Hollywood mogul was attacked as he spent an evening out in public. And he later declined to press charges.

Harvey Weinstein braved heading out from behind closed doors after being accused by multiple women of sexual abuse, harassment and rape late last year. He was spotted having a meal at Elements restaurant, located in the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, where he has been getting sober and going through rehab. As he was eating dinner with his sober coach, two men sat at a table next to them.

One of the men at the table is telling a different story than restaurant management. The guy, calling himself Steve, claims he went to Weinstein's table to tell him how much he loved the guy's movies. As Steve tells it, Harvey Weinstein became very belligerent and angry, and told the man to leave the table. The restaurant's manager has a different side, though. She claims Weinstein was very 'polite and sweet', though he declined to have his photo taken, sending the man back to his table.

Harvey Weinstein and his coach went to leave the restaurant around 9pm. That's when the real trouble began. Steve and his dinner companion decided to leave at the same time. Steve admits that he was drunk, and had convinced his friend to fire up the camera on his phone. He reportedly told Weinstein that he was a 'piece of s***' for what he did to those 'women.' Steve claims he got two good punches in, landing them right on Harvey's face.

By Steve's account, Weinstein stumbled back into the restaurant and almost fell to the ground. At this time, TMZ was unable to obtain the video of this happening, and once again, the manager of the restaurant steps into tell a different story. According to her, Steve was out of control and drunk, and his two attempted punches never actually connected with Weinstien.

The man holding the phone asked Weinstein if he wanted to call the cops and press charges against Steve, his drunk friend who's last name has not been identified. Harvey Weinstein declined the opportunity to press charges. Instead Harvey and his sober coach decided to leave the restaurant, hoping not to cause more of a scene.

This latest news comes on the heels of a report claiming that Harvey Weinstein is being sued for reportedly spying on actress Paz de la Huerta. A lawyer who worked for Huerta has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein and an attorney, alleging that they coordinated in a scheme to get the actress to drop her rape complaint against the disgraced Hollywood mogul. Attorney Aaron Filler, who formerly represented de la Huerta, filed the lawsuit late last week in Los Angeles against Weinstein, his company, and attorney Michael Rubin. Paz de la Huerta came forward along with many other women to claim that Weinstein had sexually assaulted them late last year when the scandal broke publically.