Women were asked to leave the Downtime bar in New York City after confronting Harvey Weinstein at a young actor's event. Weinstein was allegedly invited to the Actor's Hour event at the bar by founder Alexandra Laliberte.

The disgraced Hollywood Mogul has largely been out of the public eye after being accused of rape and sexual assault by dozens of women, many of them young and aspiring actors. In addition, Weinstein faces a rape trial in New York City early next year.

The Actor's Hour event featured young and up and coming comics, who were reportedly asked not to mention Harvey Weinstein's presence. Comedian Kelly Bachman decided to break the rules and brought up the "elephant in the room." Bachman referred to Weinstein as "Freddy Krueger," and said, "I didn't know we had to bring our own Mace and rape whistles to Actor's Hour." Bachman's observation elicited boos and heckles from males in the audience, with one man yelling at her to "shut up." Bachman replied by stating, "This kills at group therapy for rape survivors." Bachman herself is a rape survivor. The comedian said, "f*ck you" to Weinstein before continuing with her set.

Performer Amber Rollo detailed the situation on social media, stating that she was shocked to see Harvey Weinstein out at an event for young actors. Rollo says, one woman got up and started yelling at Weinstein during the intermission. The woman was screaming and crying, only to be escorted out of the building. Rollo then took it upon herself to confront the elephant in the room. She explains.

"Then I went in and called him a f**king monster and told him he should disappear. His friend/body guard/goon/family member called me a c**t and I really really wanted to lunge over the table and strangle him... There was a woman at the table with him who gently guided me out. I don't know who she is but I hope she is ok."

Kelly Bachman is now being hailed as a hero for breaking the rules and calling Harvey Weinstein out on stage while standing only a few feet from him. "I'm comfortable enough to talk about my experience, but when I'm sitting in the room with a monster that people are supporting, it just sucked the air out of my chest," says Bachman. She then reflected that the whole vibe in the room felt like the "old-school Harvey," meaning he had his own private table and was surrounded by actors.

Kelly Bachman continued by saying, "I didn't want to make everyone comfortable. I didn't want to make light of this person and make everyone feel good about it." Regardless, Harvey Weinstein seemed unphased by the situation. Bachman is getting a lot of praise for her actions and women in the audience were happy to hear that someone was breaking the rules of the evening. You can check out a portion of the set below, thanks to Kelly Bachman's Twitter account.

***TW Sexual Assault***



Hey everyone. You might have seen my tweet about cursing out Harvey Weinstein last night. As a rape survivor I'm so furious and sad and frustrated.



Here is a thread about what happened. — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

I was shocked to see him out, but not because I thought he would have shame, he is a sociopath and clearly has no shame. I'm shocked because he was invited to an event put on by and for artists. — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

Downtime Bar NYC, you might remember it as Mockingbird in LES, allowed this man to stay at this event put on by Actors Hour. Actors Hour and the woman who runs it Alexandra Laliberte apparently invited Harvey Weinstein. — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

Not only was he invited he was supported. My friend and bad ass comedian @bellykachman was performing on the show and when she went after "Freddy Krueger" SHE was booed and told to shut up. — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

Some people didn't realize what was going on, some artists knew and were scared and some were outright supporting this fucking serial rapist monster. — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

At the show's intermission a woman started yelling about him being there. She was shouting and crying and seemed to be the only sane person there. SHE was kicked out. What the actual fuck?! — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

Let me explain that one more time, an event that was supposed to support actors and artists invited a serial rapist who has ruined at least 87 actors lives and supported that monster over an actor in the room. They supported HIM over all the actors in the room. — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

Then I went in and called him a fucking monster and told him he should disappear. His friend/body guard/goon/family member called me a cunt and I really really wanted to lunge over the table and strangle him. — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

I restrained myself, now that I'm sober I no longer throw drinks or fists. There was a woman at the table with him who gently guided me out. I don't know who she is but I hope she is ok.



Please do not support Downtime Bar or Actors Hour, the position they put us in is horrifying — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019