BBC Two today announced a special feature-length documentary to tell the definitive story of Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein (w/t), will bring fresh insights and revelations to the epic story of Weinstein's rise and fall as well as revealing one of the most far-reaching scandals in Hollywood's history, one which is still developing. The 90-minute film will be directed by award-winning director Ursula Macfarlane (One Deadly Weekend in America, Charlie Hebdo: Three Days that Shook Paris) and will be produced by Lightbox, the company founded by Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn (Man on Wire, Searching for Sugar Man) and Emmy Award-winning Jonathan Chinn (LA 92, Fantastic Lies).

The film will use the Weinstein scandal as a prism through which to explore the history of Hollywood and delve into the complex mix of money, power, exploitation and abuse that developed with the emergence of the studio system in the 1930s. Weinstein will also chart Weinstein's extraordinary rise to power and prominence from his first steps in Hollywood in the 1970s and illuminate Hollywood's deep-rooted sexism revealing how the powerful have been able to construct a complex web of defences to shield themselves and behave with impunity. Here's what Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two, had to say in his statement.

"The breaking of silence over Harvey Weinstein is a watershed moment for the creative industries and for wider society. Ursula is a brilliant filmmaker and is perfectly placed to make the definitive documentary, piecing together the story of just how he abused his power and position."

Weinstein will include interviews with sources including the many actresses who have been brave enough to tell their stories, together with journalists, producers, directors, actors, agents, lawyers and others who have previously been unable or unwilling to talk publicly about Weinstein and the culture of fear and abuse that permeates Hollywood. Tom McDonald, Head of Commissioning, Natural History and Specialist Factual had this to say in his statement.

"This film promises to be the definitive take on the Weinstein scandal. As well as revealing the inside story of the past few months in minute detail, it will also look to the past to tell the story of abuses of power within Hollywood since its very origins and chart the rise of Harvey Weinstein himself over many decades. This is a film which will ask difficult and challenging questions about complicity, the price of silence and the corrosive effects of power and I'm certain that Lightbox will bring their signature approach to this important subject."

Weinstein was commissioned for BBC Two by Tom McDonald and Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two and the Commissioning Editor is Simon Young. It is being made by Lightbox where it is being executive produced by Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn. The accusations against Harvey Weinstein were first revealed in early October, with an extensive report from The New York Times that revealed the embattled producer's history with sexual harassment that goes back decades. A few days later, another report from The New Yorker leveled even more serious allegations, with three women accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape, including actress Asia Argento. BBC has not yet announced when production may begin on this documentary, or if it will get a theatrical release in the U.S.