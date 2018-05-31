Just days after he was arrested in New York City, Harvey Weinstein has been formally indicted by a grand jury, on two counts of rape and one count of criminal sexual acts. These are the same charges Weinstein was arrested for when he surrendered himself to police last Friday, and if convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison. Here's what Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. had to say in a statement regarding the indictment.

"This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged. Our office will try this case not in the press, but in the courtroom where it belongs. The defendant's recent assault on the integrity of the survivors and the legal process is predictable. We are confident that when the jury hears the evidence, it will reject these attacks out of hand."

The arrest and indictment come nearly eight months after the decades of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault perpetrated by Harvey Weinstein came to light in reports from The New York Times and The New Yorker. Shortly thereafter, scores of women in the entertainment industry started coming forward against Weinstein along with many others in the entertainment industry including director James Toback, as well as actors Kevin Spacey and Jeffrey Tambor. Weinstein's attorney Benjamin Brafman announced Wednesday that his client would not testify before the grand jury, complaining that information was withheld that would have benefitted his client. Here's what Brafman had to say in his statement, adding the indictment came as no surprise.

"The announcement of Mr. Weinstein's indictment does not come as a surprise. We remind everyone that an Indictment is merely a formal accusation. Mr Weinstein intends to enter a plea of Not Guilty and vigorously defend against these unsupported allegations that he strongly denies. We will soon formally move to dismiss the indictment and if this case actually proceeds to trial, we expect Mr. Weinstein to be acquitted."

While there have been 86 women who have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and/or sexual assault, and 13 others who have accused him of rape, the accounts of only two women were used to build a case against him. Former actress Lucia Evans alleges that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him at his Tribeca office in 2004, while a second unidentified woman alleges Weinstein raped her in a hotel room in 2013. Brafman alleges that the unidentified woman was in a 10-year consensual relationship with Weinstein that continued after the alleged rape.

After Harvey Weinstein's arrest last Friday, the judge set bail at $10 million, and he was set free after submitting a cashier's check for $1 million. He was also forced to surrender his passport and agree to not travel outside of New York state or Connecticut without permission from the judge, while also agreeing to wear a GPS tracker at all times. Variety broke the news of Harvey Weinstein's indictment.