Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on additional charges of sex crimes. The former movie industry mogul and co-founder of The Weinstein Company was indicted in May on two counts of rape and one count of criminal sexual acts. Now, a Manhattan Grand Jury has indicted Weinstein on three additional felony sex charges. A trial date has not yet been set, but two of these charges carry with them a potential sentence of life in prison. District Attorney Cy Vance had this to say about the indictment in a statement.

"A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York's Penal Law. This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice. Please call us at 212-335-9373."

The Manhattan D.A.'s office announced Monday that Harvey Weinstein faces charges involving a third woman not involved in the charges that he was indicted and arrested on in May. The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred in 2006. According to the indictment, Weinstein is accused of forcibly performing oral sex on the woman on July 10, 2006. He is now facing one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree, and two counts of predatory sexual assault. These charges carry as little as 10 years in prison and as much as life in prison. The previous charges that Weinstein was indicted on carry as much as 25 years in prison.

This all comes roughly ten months after the Harvey Weinstein scandal, revealing decades of sexual misconduct and harassment, first broke. Not only did his career come crumbling down, with tons of actresses such as Rose McGowan and Mira Sorvino coming forward to share their stories about the once-powerful Hollywood figure, but his scandal led to the entire Time's Up and #MeToo movements, with many other people in the business being called out for their behavior. Kevin Spacey, director Brett Ratner and recently Pixar's chief visionary John Lasseter have all come under fire and lost their careers as a result of misconduct. Though, Weinstein's actions were enough to get him arrested and possibly will earn him a lot of jail time.

For his part, Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and is currently out on $1 million bail. More than 80 women accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault, but only a few of these women's accounts were able to build a strong enough case to bring legal action against him. Weinstein is currently not allowed to travel outside of New York or Connecticut and had to surrender his passport and agree to wear a GPS tracker so that he wouldn't leave the country before facing trial. This news comes to us courtesy of Variety.