Collateral damage from the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal continues to pile up, with the Director's Guild of America confirming today that Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the DGA. While Harvey Weinstein is best known as a producer, he joined the Director's Guild more than 30 years ago when he and his brother Bob Weinstein both wrote and directed the 1986 comedy Playing for Keeps starring Daniel Jordano, Matthew Penn and Leon W. Grant, alongside a young Marisa Tomei in just her second movie role ever. Here's what a DGA spokesperson had to say in a very brief statement, that doesn't mention the sexual misconduct allegations.

"Harvey Weinstein resigned his membership from the DGA, effective today."

The Director's Guild announced in October that they had filed disciplinary charges against the embattled Harvey Weinstein, which came just days after the first Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment claims were made in a New York Times report. Days later, another report from The New Yorker revealed three women came forward claiming Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted them, including actress Asia Argento, who was one of three to claim that he raped them. Since then, dozens of women have come forward, as Harvey Weinstein has been removed from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Producers Guild of America and now the DGA, which comes a month after the DGA released this statement following the guild filing disciplinary charges.

"The DGA condemns sexual harassment. There must be no tolerance for such deplorable abuses of power. This isn't about one person. We must recognize sexual harassment is endemic in our society, and painfully, in our industry. We believe that every individual has the right to a safe workplace. The unfortunate truth is that there are those who abuse the power that they hold. For far too long, many have not spoken out, directors, agents, crew, executives, performers, producers, writers. This shameful code of complicity must be broken. As directors and team members who solve problems for a living, we are committed to eradicating the scourge of sexual harassment on our industry."

As Harvey Weinstein was removing himself from the DGA, yet another woman has come forward with a new lawsuit, which is the first to come from the U.K. An unidentified British woman who worked in the U.K. film industry has filed a civil claim against Harvey Weinstein, seeking damages of over $400,000, alleging a series of sexual assaults took place through the course of the woman's employment. The woman's attorney said she expected there to be a criminal and a civil lawsuit, but her client hasn't filed a lawsuit with Scotland Yard yet, where there are already 11 sexual misconduct investigations that are currently open against Harvey Weinstein.

That news came just after yet another lawsuit had been filed against against Harvey Weinstein, but for a much different charge, sex trafficking. Actress Kadian Noble claims Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2014, and is suing him, his brother Bob and their company, The Weinstein Company, under federal sex trafficking laws. The actress claims that the producer lured her to his room at Le Majestic Hotel in Feburary 2014, promising her a movie role, but when she got there, he began to grope her breasts and other areas of her body. Upon trying to leave, Harvey Weinstein allegedly trapped her in the bathroom, pulled down her shirt and sexually assaulted her. The Los Angeles Times broke the news on today's lawsuit and Harvey's resignation from the DGA.