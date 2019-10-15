Victor Crowley isn't done murdering folks in the backwoods just yet. It sounds like Hatchet 5 and Hatchet 6 are in the works. This, according to star Danielle Harris, who plays Marybeth Dunstan in the slasher franchise. What's more, it sounds like director Adam Green intends to shoot both sequels back-to-back, which means we could be in for a whole lot more bloody fun in the not-too-distant future, if all goes well.

Danielle Harris, who is something of a scream queen, recently appeared at a Halloween reunion panel at Monster Mania 44. Harris played Jamie in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Curse of Michael Myers. During the panel, the subject of further Hatchet installments came up and Harris made the big reveal about these two sequels. Here's what she had to say about it.

"There's supposed to be two more. I know the rumor Adam told me is they're going to shoot them at the same time. I have not read a script or done anything, I just know that he always makes me do really stupid shit. And a lot of it. So hopefully I'm not going to be handcuffed an entire movie this time, or covered in... It's completely insane, what he has me do. But I know there's supposed to be two more, which is great."

Should this prove to be true, that would be a possibly bold way to continue on. Not only with Hatchet 5, but with a sixth entry as well that would, we would presume, be connected enough to the fifth movie to warrant shooting them at the same time. The Hatchet franchise kicked off in 2006 and has since spawned three sequels. The most recent entry, Victor Crowley, was released in 2017. The movie was made in secret and was subsequently toured around the country at special screenings. The sequel was reasonably well-liked by critics and audiences alike and, apparently, did well enough financially to warrant a continuation.

As far as the story goes, no details were revealed by Danielle Harris. We can assume it will involve horror legend Kane Hodder, who plays the series' signature hatchet-wielding maniac, killing people rather brutally in swamps, woods or similar such terrain. But, as with any long-running horror franchise, the door is always left open for more and the end of Victor Crowley clearly didn't close this one up for good.

Horror is as big in Hollywood now as it's ever been and it could be that a studio, or perhaps even a streaming service, sees the value in more violent shenanigans at the hands of one Victor Crowley. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details regarding Hatchet 5 and Hatchet 6 are made available. In the meantime, feel free to check out the full interview clip, as shared on Roxanne Crouse's YouTube channel.