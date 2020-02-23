Victor Crowley from Adam Green'sHatchet movie series is finally getting his own officially-licensed action figures courtesy of the fine, wonderful people at NECA. This weekend at Toy Fair 2020, the famous toymaking company has been revealing many awesome new action figures based on characters from various horror movies, and it's basically impossible for genre fans not to want them all. For those who especially enjoyed Hatchet and Kane Hodder's performance as Victor Crowley, the new figures from NECA will quickly catch your eye.

One of the new Hatchet figures from NECA is a clothed 8-inch Victor Crowley, looking as glorious as ever with all of his freakish details on full display. He'll be coming with at least two accessories as well, as NECA's display Victor figure brandishes his trademark hatchet in one hand with a bloody belt sander lying beside his feet. Here's hoping the figure set also comes with some severed limbs and other blood-soaked body parts, as these are the things you'll always find around Victor everywhere he goes. You can take a look at the radical figure below, courtesy of Adam Green.

Next up is the cartoonish version of Victor Crowley, envisioning the Hatchet killer as he might appear in a classic episode of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?. Due for a release in Q3 2020, the Toony Terrors figure isn't quite as bloody as the other one shown above, perhaps as a way to keep it somewhat family-friendly for the cartoon theme. Still, he brandishes that large hatchet scar in the middle of his face, making it very clear which horror movie maniac we're looking at here, even if this isn't like how we've ever seen him before. As seen at Toy Fair, he joins Beetlejuice, Sam from Trick 'r Treat, and Regan MacNeil from The Exorcist as a part of Toony Terrors Series 4, and you can catch a peek at it below.

Written and directed by slasher movie lover turned indie filmmaker Adam Green, the original Hatchet movie was released in 2006. It features Jason Voorhees actor Kane Hodder as Victor Crowley, a mythical murderer who brutally kills anyone unlucky enough to venture into his territory in Louisiana's Honey Island Swamp. The killing spree would continue in the 2010 and 2013 sequels, Hatchet II and Hatchet III, which brought in scream queen Danielle Harris to play the foil to Victor Crowley, Marybeth Dunston. Both Hodder and Harris would return for the 2017 franchise relaunch, simply titled Victor Crowley.

While Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger dominated the 1980's, Victor Crowley is certainly among the most memorable slasher movie killers of horror's modern era. Giving him his own action figures has definitely been a long time coming, and it's nice to see that they are now finally almost here. Kudos to NECA for killing it at Toy Fair once again, as they always do. The Victor Crowley NECA figure photo shown above comes to us from Adam Green while the image of the Toony Terrors version of Victor comes to us from thomasjames1015 on Instagram.