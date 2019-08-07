A terrifying new horror thriller is coming our way from the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Eli Roth. The Haunt trailer dropped and it's definitely a departure from the near-silent film Scott Beck and Bryan Woods did with John Krasinski. Here is the official synopsis.

On Halloween, a group of friends encounter an "extreme" haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some monsters are real.

Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, Haunt delivers on the "horrifying" in a way that only its producer Eli Roth (Hostel) can. The trailer introduces us to stars Katie Stevens (The Bold Type), Will Brittain (Clementine) and Lauryn Alisa McClain (Step Up: High Water) as they arrive at an elaborate haunted house. Through a lens of eerie yellows, blues and red lights we see the torture and disturbing imagery the film has to offer. All atop a slowed down, rewritten lullaby, of course. In one of the images, we see Stevens as a horrified Harper. In a recent interview, Woods had this to say about the leading lady.

"Her character is this young woman who's in this horrifyingly abusive relationship. It all comes to a head on the week leading up to Halloween. The whole idea is, like, Can I just let go, and have a good night, and move past this? All the while, we think that her ex- is following her, stalking her. We're trying to merge this character story with kind of slasher tropes."

The creators Scott Beck and Bryan Woods hit the ground running with their first major project, A Quiet Place. With not much outside of shorts and TV movies to their writing filmography, the duo joined with The Office's John Krasinski to create the breakout success. A Quiet Place topped $300 million worldwide despite its modest budget and quiet screenplay, leading it to earn a quickly greenlit sequel due to hit theaters in 2020.

Haunt will likely be a tight story as well, clocking in at just over 90 minutes. But when you replace a Krasinski with a Roth, you get a very different movie. Eli Roth has appeared on screen in films such as Tarantino's Inglorious Bastards as Sgt. Donny Donowitz and as Dov in his Death Proof, but he's most notable for his horror productions. Roth produced films like Cabin Fever, both Hostels and The Last Exorcisms and a variety of horror TV limited series and TV shorts, including a 7-episode documentary series titled Eli Roth's History of Horror that examines the history and significance of horror in pop culture. With this man on your side, you know you can expect big scares, a lot of gore, and a strong fan-base.

Haunt will make its world premiere at the 2019 Popcorn Frights Film Festival on August 8, an event the creators call a "great opportunity." It will then hit theaters and On Demand/Digital on September 13. The interview comes to us from Entertainment Weekly