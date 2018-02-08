Debra Tate is fiercely protective about her sister's legacy and apparently the new Hilary Duff movie The Haunting of Sharon Tate doesn't meet her expectations. Tate calls the movie "classless" and "exploitative" in a new interview. While she doesn't mention Quentin Tarantino by name, she states that all of the movies rushing to get out on the 50th anniversary of the murder of Sharon Tate are 'tasteless'. Tarantino is currently casting his new movie set in the year 1969, which has Sharon Tate's story as the backdrop, and is reportedly coming out on the 50th anniversary of Tate's death.

According to Debra Tate, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, which stars Hillary Duff, insinuates that her sister had premonitions about her death. Tate says that the rumors of premonitions are completely false and is publicly speaking out against any of the movies coming out to capitalize on the 50th anniversary of her sister's murder. No matter who plays Sharon Tate in a new movie, Debra Tate is going to have something to say about it. She explains.

"It doesn't matter who it is acting in it, it's just tasteless. It's classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event."

Hillary Duff took to social media to share a picture of herself as Sharon Tate from the set of The Haunting of Sharon Tate. The picture caused a bit of a stir online, proving that Debra Tate is not alone in her thoughts about the project. Many people even claimed that Duff's social media post was exploitative on its own. In her picture, Duff had this to say.

"Had the incredible opportunity of playing Sharon Tate the past two weeks in an independent movie. She was an amazing woman and it was a true honor."

Margot Robbie is reportedly in talks with Quentin Tarantino to portray Sharon Tate in his new movie that stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed up Western actor aiming to get back in the spotlight. However, over the summer it was thought that Tarantino's new movie was going to center on the Manson Family murders of 1969 and that Jennifer Lawrence was going to play Sharon Tate. This led to Debra Tate stating that Jennifer Lawrence was not "pretty enough" to portray her sister.

As Quentin Tarantino's new movie comes closer to getting cast, one can bet that Debra Tate will have something to say about it. And from her track record, it will more than likely not be positive, which is completely understandable. Debra Tate was just 16-years old when her sister was brutally murdered on August 9th, 1969. However, the incident has been a part of American culture for so long that more movies and TV shows are expected to keep coming out about the incident and the rest of the murders that occurred. You can read the rest of Debra Tate's thoughts on Hillary Duff's The Haunting of Sharon Tate over at People.