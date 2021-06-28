Timothy Olyphant will join writer and director Gareth Evans' upcoming thriller Havoc. Evans is probably best-known for The Raid and The Raid 2, along with Netflix's The Apostle. Havoc will be another Netflix collaboration. The action drama is also produced by Gareth Evans for One More One Productions. Ed Talfan will producer for Severn Screen and Aram Tertzakian for XYZ Films. The project is a part of Netflix's new exclusive deal with the director.

Gareth Evans is writing and directing the movie as part of his recently announced deal to produce and direct films exclusively for Netflix for the next several years. Havoc will be Evans' first feature under the new creative partnership. The story is set after a drug deal gone wrong, when a bruised detective (Tom Hardy) must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

Timothy Olyphant wowed audiences as U.S. Marshal Dick 'Deafy' Wickware in season 4 of FX's hit show Fargo,﻿ teaming up with Jack Huston's ﻿Odis Weff, detective with the Kansas City Police Department, chasing down two escaped convicts in Kansas City, Missouri. If you haven't treated yourself to the latest season, you're missing an all star cast including Jason Schwartzman and Chris Rock who portrays the head of an African American crime syndicate who goes to war with the Italian mafia in Kansas City, Missouri during the 1950s. The latest season received high praise with agreement from even Rock himself. "This is the best part I've ever had," Rock said. Timothy Olyphant also made a huge impact on The Mandalorian season 2 as Marshal Cobb Vanth, who is expected to return in season 3. He also had a key role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Tom Hardy transformed himself in the biopic Capone last year. The opening credits are prefaced by, "October 17th 1931. The world's most notorious gangster is sentenced to prison for income-tax evasion. While there, his mental and physical health crumbles from neurosyphilis. A decade later, no longer deemed a threat, he is released to live in exile in Florida under government watch. This is the final year of his life." Matt Dillon plays his brother, Johnny. USA Today declared, "The film paves a path that crime dramas often don't tread, imagining what happens after a larger-than-life criminal's reign of terror, stripping down an icon of power and mental capacity, and leaving a feral wreck in his place."

And of course, everyone is impatient for the August 8 premiere of season 2 of the EPIX Godfather of Harlem.﻿ Forest Whitaker shines as a gangster named Bumpy Johnson making his way in Harlem during the 1960s. Godfather of Harlem is a TV prequel to the 2007 film, American Gangster, which centered on the criminal enterprise of Frank Lucas.

Gareth Evans most recently co-created, with his longtime collaborator Matt Flannery, the TV series Gangs of London for Sky Atlantic and AMC. The show premiered on AMC in October. It tells the story of London being torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of its international gangs and the sudden power vacuum that's created when the head of London's most powerful crime family is assassinated. Season 2 is expected to be released sometime next year.