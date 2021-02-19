Tom Hardy has signed on to star in Gareth Evans' upcoming Netflix thriller Havoc. In addition to starring in the project, Hardy will also serve as a producer. Evans is probably best-known for The Raid and The Raid 2, along with The Apostle, which was also a Netflix production. The director/writer is also known for creating the critically acclaimed action crime drama television series Gangs of London.

Gareth Evans is set to write and direct Havoc. The story takes place after a drug deal has gone wrong. A bruised detective, played by Tom Hardy, must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city. It is believed that the director and Netflix were working on a new deal prior to this announcement, but wanted to make sure that Hardy was locked in for Havoc before moving forward with the negotiation process.

Havoc is also produced by Gareth Evans for One More One Productions. Ed Talfan will producer for Severn Screen and Aram Tertzakian for XYZ Films. The project is a part of Netflix's new exclusive deal with the director. The action thriller will be quite different from his past work with the streaming service, and his fans will likely look forward to seeing what he and Tom Hardy are able to do together. Hardy is coming off of his recent roles in Capone, where he played infamous gangster Tom Capone. He also finished up work on the long-awaited Venom: Let There be Carnage, which is set to open in theaters this year.

Both The Raid and The Raid 2 were praised by viewers and critics upon their respective releases. Gareth Evans got the idea for the first movie when he moved to Indonesia to film a documentary about the country's martial art Pencak Silat, at the suggestion of his wife, who is of Indonesian Japanese descent. The first installment opened in 2011, with the sequel coming in 2014. Evans thought about releasing a third movie for quite a while before deciding to abandon the idea and move on to other projects.

Gareth Evans has an eye for action and oversaw the Gangs of London action scenes, while only directing two of the episodes. Back in October 2017, Evans was attached to write and direct the Deathstroke movie for DC after passing on the Justice League Dark movie. However, nothing ever came out of either project. According to the director, the standalone Deathstroke movie has been indefinitely delayed, which means that it could probably still happen if the studio decides to pursue it. Actor Joe Manganiello has expressed his desire to return as the character. Deadline was the first to report that Tom Hardy and Gareth Evans are teaming up for Havoc.