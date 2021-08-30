Although many expected the Guardians of The Galaxy Holiday Special to be Marvel's big foray into the Christmas market, it seems that we may be getting into the festive spirit a bit earlier than that, as it looks like Hawkeye is going to make the most of its November release. The series, which centers on Clint Barton and newcomer Kate Bishop, is set to end in the week after Christmas and according to producer Trinh Tran the series is going to be "packed to the brim" with the spirit of the season.

The new details about the next live action series coming to Disney+ appeared in TV Guide's fall preview edition, which featured an article in which Tran spoke about the new show being "grounded and funny." There is a well-known notion that if it ain't broke, don't fix it, and as far as Marvel is concerned, in a lot of cases grounded and funny has worked pretty well for much of their output over the last decade plus. With Clint Barton being one of the Avengers with a dark recent history to explore, and not being connected to intergalactic warfare, or having a superpower, there was not really anyone who thought that was suddenly going to change now.

In the piece, Tran confirmed the already assumed belief that the series takes place after Avengers: Endgame, but it seems that enough time has passed in the series for many places to have moved past the events of the Blip. She said, "The city has, in many ways, recuperated and continued thriving. But the same can't be said for all its citizens."

Tran also added a small bit of detail to the arrival of Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop to the MCU as she takes on the Hawkeye mantle under the guidance of Barton. She commented, "Kate is looking for ways to implement those skills. That's when she runs into Clint, who has no clue who she is and doesn't really understand her obsession for him."

Like many of the new movies and series that are making up Phase 4 of the MCU, the "new beginnings" theme that Marvel boss Kevin Feige has said runs through the new phase of the on-going narrative is very much in play with Hawkeye, but that doesn't mean we are not going to see plenty connecting it to previous events. There are a lot rumors that the series will address Barton's time as Ronin, which was only hinted at in Avengers: Endgame when he was tracked down by Natasha Romanoff, and we already know from the Black Widow post credit scene that Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova will be on the hunt for Barton looking for answers as to why her sister had to die.

Tran has previously talked about the production values that are being put into the Disney+ series, and how as far as she is concerned there is no real different to making movies. "We're treating our shows as if we're making our features. I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Hawkeye brings its first episode to Disney+ on November 24, and in the meantime, animated series Marvel's What If...? is releasing new episodes each Wednesday. This news arrives from ComicBook.com