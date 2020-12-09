Following the recent confirmation that Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld will play Kate Bishop in the Disney+ series, Hawkeye, we now have our first look at the actress all suited up as the superhero protégé. Less than a week after set photos officially confirmed the introduction of the character, these new images from filming show Bishop sporting her iconic purple costume, and even wielding her bow and quiver.

While this may not be the final design of the costume, the character is already looking pretty comic book accurate, and demonstrates how closely the design team have stuck with the source material, along with how well cast Steinfeld is in the role. Alongside the reveal of her superhero attire, the set images suggest that Kate Bishop will be thrown headfirst into the action-packed world of the MCU, with Steinfeld's face covered in scrapes and bruises.

Hailee Steinfeld has been rumored for the role of Kate Bishop for quite some time, with the actress having played coy about her involvement throughout. It was even at one time reported that Steinfeld had dropped out of joining the show, but with these set images confirming that she will indeed take up the Hawkeye mantle, an agreement was clearly met and Steinfeld will become Kate Bishop, the newest Avenger.

Bishop was created for Marvel comics by Allan Heinberg and artist Jim Cheung, with Bishop making her first appearance in the first issue of Young Avengers back in 2005. Much like Barton, she is a highly skilled archer and martial artist, and has since fought alongside The Avengers alongside the likes of Cassie Lang, the daughter of Ant-Man, with both characters taking on the superhero roles of their predecessors.

The Hawkeye series looks to be taking a lot of inspiration from Matt Fraction's comic run that started in 2012. Along with the addition of Bishop and the loveable dog Lucky, the show will also tackle Clint Barton's hearing loss. A major element of Fraction's 22-issue series, Hawkeye loses his hearing during a battle with The Clown, with the supervillain stabbing the Avenger in both ears with his own arrows. An enlarged view of some of the newly released set images show returning star Jeremy Renner wearing what looks like a small inner ear hearing aid suggesting that, much like the comic book that inspired it, Barton being deaf will form an integral part of the story.

Several casting additions have been made recently that further prove that Fraction's run will provide the foundations for Hawkeye, with actor Fra Fee joining the Disney+ show as Kazi, which is most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak, known to Marvel fans as the mercenary villain The Clown. Unknown actor Alaqua Cox will also make her onscreen debut on the show as Maya Lopez AKA Echo, a deaf Native American capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, who will likely assist Clint Barton.

Alongside Fee and Fox are Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, mother of Steinfeld's Kate, and Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne AKA Swordsman, a mentor to Hawkeye who has been both a hero and a villain in the comics. Black Widow star Florence Pugh is also on board to reprise her role as Yelena Belova in the series. Hawkeye is expected to be released in late 2021 or early 2022 as part of Phase Four of the MCU. These images come to us courtesy of XRealm Matthews.