Following ongoing rumors, Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld was recently confirmed to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hawkeye protégé, Kate Bishop. The actress has at last commented on the role, and what it has been like to become a part of the hugely popular franchise saying, she's "honoured to be part of the MCU."

"[I'm] so, so excited and honored obviously to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and be playing alongside Jeremy. He's wonderful and [it's] quite, quite a different world than Dickinson. You know, obviously, as an artist, as an actor, it's fun to be able to jump into different things such as the two. So it's been amazing."

Hailee Steinfeld's role as Bishop was first outed by several on-set images of the actress in costume alongside returning star Jeremy Renner. "Yeah, right, we were just trying to get somewhere, and a couple of pictures were taken and now here we are," Steinfeld said with a laugh when asked about the reveal.

Hailee Steinfeld had been rumored for the role of Kate Bishop for quite some time, with the actress having played coy about her involvement in the Disney+ series. "[T]hat's not something that's necessarily happening. We're going to wait and find out, I guess," the actress said previously in response to the rampant casting rumors. It was even at one time reported that Steinfeld had dropped out of joining the show, but evidently an agreement was met, and Steinfeld will become the newest Avenger.

While not much is known about the direction of the Hawkeye series, the addition of Steinfeld as Kate Bishop seemingly confirms that at least part of the series will focus on the relationship between Bishop and her relationship with Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton, with the Avenger taking Bishop under his wing in order to pass on the Hawkeye legacy. Much like Barton, she is a highly skilled archer and martial artist, and has since fought alongside The Avengers with the likes of Cassie Lang, the daughter of Ant-Man, with both characters taking on the superhero roles of their predecessors.

The series also looks to be taking a lot of inspiration from Matt Fraction's comic book run from 2012, that started back in 2012, which includes Clint Barton dealing with hearing loss. A major element of Fraction's 22-issue series, Hawkeye loses his hearing during a battle with The Clown, with the supervillain stabbing the hero in both ears with his own arrows. An enlarged view of several of the newly released set images show Renner wearing what looks like a small inner ear hearing aid suggesting that Barton being deaf will form an integral part of the story.

Hawkeye is expected to be released in late 2021 or early 2022 as part of Phase Four of the MCU. The series is just one of a plethora of new Marvel shows that are due to hit Disney+ in the near future, including WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki starring Tom Hiddleston, and the animated What If...? series. This comes to us courtesy of Kicks 99.1.