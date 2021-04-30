A new shot from behind-the-scenes of the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series, Hawkeye, has Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton in some new, and very comic book-accurate, duds. Stood alongside Renner, and wearing an equally accurate costume, is Alaqua Cox, who will be making both her acting and Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Maya Lopez AKA Echo.

🚨 Nova foto dos bastidores de "Hawkeye" mostra o figurino da Echo e Gavião Arqueiro pic.twitter.com/B1LGoSYKoQ — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) April 29, 2021

From the outset, is has been evident that Hawkeye will take a lot of inspiration from Matt Fraction's critically acclaimed comic book run that started back in 2012, and the look of the new costume is evermore proof of this. Leaning a lot more into the character's iconic purple ensemble, Renner's new superhero costume looks like it has leapt right off the page...but with longer sleeves. Fraction's take on Clint Barton was also pretty well-known for taking a beating more often than any normal human should, with this image of Renner's bruised and bloodied face seemingly confirming that aspect as well.

Fraction's run also includes Clint Barton dealing with sudden hearing loss following an attack by the hitman, Clown. A major element of Fraction's 22-issue series, Hawkeye loses his hearing after being stabbed in both ears with his own arrows, and close inspection of several recent set images appear to show Jeremy Renner wearing what looks like a small inner ear hearing aid suggesting that Barton being deaf will form an integral part of the Disney+ series.

This is no doubt where Maya Lopez AKA Echo will enter the fray. Lopez is a deaf superhero who can perfectly copy another person's movements and will be a big help to Barton when he suddenly finds himself unable to hear. Marvel has big plans for Echo, who is also set to become the subject of her own spin-off series following the release of Hawkeye.

Along with bringing back Renner as Clint Barton and introducing audiences to both Alaqua Cox and her character, Echo, Hawkeye will also bring Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop into the fold. Based on what we know so far, it's highly likely that the central relationship of the series will be between Barton and Bishop, who, in the comics, Barton takes under his wing in order to pass on the Hawkeye legacy. Much like Barton, she is a highly skilled archer and martial artist, and has since fought alongside The Avengers with the likes of Cassie Lang, the daughter of Ant-Man, with both characters taking on the superhero roles of their predecessors.

Filming recently wrapped on Marvel's Hawkeye, with star Jeremy Renner revealing the news on social media, thanking the cast, the crew and Marvel Studios while telling fans that this was his last day as Hawkeye, for now at least. Hawkeye will also star the likes of Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, and Fra Fee as Kazi, better known as Kazimierz Kazimierczak AKA Clown. Hawkeye is expected to premiere in late 2021 as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Hawkeye is just one of a number of Marvel shows scheduled for Disney+ which includes Loki, an animated What If...? series, Iron Heart, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac. This comes to us courtesy of Twitter user Marvel News.