During the recent Disney Investors Day event, several details regarding the Marvel series Hawkeye were officially confirmed, including the fact that the series is scheduled for release on Disney+ in late 2021. Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, also confirmed that Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld has joined the series as Kate Bishop, with Avengers: Endgame star Jeremy Renner set to reprise the role of Clint Barton AKA Hawkeye.

Original Avenger Jeremy Renner returns to star as Hawkeye, teaming up with well-known archer from Marvel Comics, Kate Bishop, played by the amazing Hailee Steinfeld. pic.twitter.com/wtrmFjuJxd — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Hawkeye will be helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie. The rest of the principal supporting cast has now also been officially confirmed, with Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox all on board to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Les Misérables star Fra Fee will reportedly play Kazi, which is most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak, known to Marvel fans as the mercenary villain The Clown, with Bates Motel star Vera Farmiga starring as Eleanor Bishop, mother of Steinfeld's Kate. Better Call Saul's Tony Dalton will star as Jack Duquesne AKA Swordsman, a mentor to Hawkeye who has been both a hero and a villain in the comics, alongside unknown actor Alaqua Cox, who will make her onscreen debut on the show as Maya Lopez AKA Echo, a deaf Native American capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, who will likely assist Clint Barton and Kate Bishop.

Black Widow star Florence Pugh is also on board to reprise her role as Yelena Belova in the series, with recent set photos hinting at the return of the espionage, special law enforcement, and counter-terrorism agency, S.H.I.E.L.D.

While plot details remain scarce, the Hawkeye series looks to be taking a lot of inspiration from Matt Fraction's comic run that started back in 2012. Even the logo for the Hawkeye series is almost exactly the same as the one featured on the covers of Fraction's arc. One of modern Marvel's most critically acclaimed comics, several elements that feature heavily in Fraction's story have now been officially revealed to be present in the upcoming Disney+ series.

Both the involvement of Hawkeye's protégé Kate Bishop and his loveable pet dog Lucky, both of whom have been spotted in several set images recently, suggest that Fraction's run will make up the basis of the plot. Based on this and a recent image of Renner on set, it looks like the series will also tackle Clint Barton's hearing loss. A major element of Fraction's 22-issue series, Hawkeye loses his hearing during a battle with The Clown, with the supervillain stabbing the Avenger in both ears with his own arrows. An enlarged view of some of the newly released set images show returning star Jeremy Renner wearing what looks like a small inner ear hearing aid suggesting that, much like the comic book that inspired it, Barton being deaf will form an integral part of the story.

Hawkeye is just one of a plethora of new Marvel shows that are due to hit Disney+ in the near future, including WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki starring Tom Hiddleston, and the animated What If...? series. This comes to us courtesy of Marvel.