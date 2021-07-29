Disney and Marvel had promised that new MCU series Hawkeye would be arriving sometime later this year, and now we know exactly when. Entertainment Weekly revealed the premiere date of November 24 with their exclusive first look image from the series, which stars Jeremy Renner as Avenger Clint Barton who is joined by his protégé Kate Bishop. The main bulk of the plot is under the usual heavy guard, but the new image gives us a look at the two leads in action for the first time.

Hawkeye will be the fourth live action series to air on Disney+, and following on from the record-breaking run of Loki, Marvel Studios will really be hoping their latest venture hits its mark. The first image shows Clint and Kate in conversation, with bows, arrows and a target in the background suggesting the scene is one of Kate being trained by Clint to improve her archery skills. It is a dynamic that many Marvel fans are looking forward to watching develop on screen, and one that Renner was happy to tease when he spoke to EW about the series.

Jeremy Renner told EW: "[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she's a big Hawkeye fan. She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life."

He continued, discussing welcoming Hailee Steinfeld into the Marvel fold, "That was always my role. Outside of acting in the thing, I was protecting her and giving her the CliffsNotes on how it goes with this kind of filmmaking: Green screen, superhero life, all that stuff. I just wanted to protect her, because there's a lot of physical stuff. She's a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can't wait to see all the cool stuff that she's able to do."

While there has been little official word on what we can expect from Hawkeye at this point, there have been a number of things teased in recent months that suggest another intriguing and well intertwined Marvel spectacle is on the cards. Renner himself has suggested that the series will pick apart Clint Barton's time as Ronan, which was only hinted at in Avengers: Endgame, and doing what many of the previous Marvel series' so far have done in filling some of the gaps in the characters that couldn't be fully expanded on in the movies.

We also know that Florence Pugh will be reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova, and as was seen in the post credit scene of Scarlet Johansson's last run as Natasha Romanoff, Yelena has been set on a route to take revenge on Barton for allowing her sister to die in Endgame. In addition to this, the story will partly see Barton training up Kate Bishop with the prospect of her taking over the Hawkeye mantle, and the series will co-star Vera Farmiga, and Tony Dalton, who plays Barton's former mentor Jack Duquesne.

While all eyes are currently on the imminent arrival of What If...? on Disney+ and Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings in cinemas in September, attention will soon be turning to Eternals and Hawkeye as we head into the cold nights of winter.