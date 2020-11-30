Black Widow star Florence Pugh has reportedly joined the cast of the long-awaited Hawkeye Disney+ series. Jeremy Renner and crew are supposed to begin production this week, though that has yet to be officially revealed by Marvel studios. Renner's Clint Barton will appear in the series with an actress portraying Kate Bishop. However, it is still unclear who that actress is, though Bumblebee's Hailee Steinfeld has been heavily rumored to be a part of the show for months now.

According to sources close to the Hawkeye series, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova will appear. It isn't clear how big of a role she will have, but her casting should make sense to comic book and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who know that Clint Barton and Natasha Romanoff had a tight relationship. Scarlett Johansson's Romanoff character passed away in Avengers: Endgame, so Black Widow takes place in the past. Belova may intend to meet up with Barton to find out what happened to Romanoff.

It has not been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios or Disney that Florence Pugh has joined the Hawkeye series. However, even if she was confirmed, Marvel Studios isn't going to offer up that information if they don't have to. They like to work in secret and have nearly perfected ways of keeping everything under wraps. While it's unclear if Pugh will officially be on the show, it has been rumored that she will be wearing a Ronin-inspired suit, which is said to be close to the one that Jeremy Renner wore at the beginning of Avengers: Endgame when Natasha Romanoff hunted him down.

Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova will reportedly have a big part to play in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Widow director Cate Shortland previously stated that the movie would "propel" Yelena's storyline forward. Since then, there has been a lot of talk amongst fans about her possibly carrying on the Black Widow name. As to whether or not that actually ends up happening is anybody's guess at the moment. With that being said, seeing Yelena in Hawkeye would not be terribly surprising for MCU fans who have been waiting forever to see Black Widow.

While there has been speculation about Yelena Belova taking over the Black Widow name, the aforementioned Ronin suit may put a damper on those rumors. Belova could also come on board to help train the young Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye series. There are a lot of ways that the story could go, but only Marvel Studios knows how everything will play out when the show is finally available to stream on Disney+. For now, we'll have to wait and see if Black Widow gives any information about the future of Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova when it opens in theaters next year. The Direct was the first to report on Florence Pugh joining the cast of the Hawkeye Disney+ series.