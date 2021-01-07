Hailee Steinfeld finally broke her silence about joining the Hawkeye cast. Before production started on the highly anticipated Disney+ series, Steinfeld was rumored to portray Kate Bishop. Numerous reports claimed that the young actress was playing Bishop, but she would often deny it. While a lot of actors and actresses have been rumored to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years and played coy about it, Steinfeld really made it seem like she had never even spoken to Marvel Studios. In other words, she was the perfect choice to join the MCU and keep their secrets under lock and key.

Marvel Studios started filming Hawkeye in Atlanta late last year and Hailee Steinfeld was spotted on the set numerous times in costume with Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton. However, the actress still kept her mouth shut about her involvement in the Disney+ series. In a new interview, Steinfeld revealed that it was a relief to finally talk openly about the show and her excitement. You can read what she had to say about the Hawkeye series below.

"It's amazing, my God, to finally be able to confirm. It's such an honor, my goodness, to be playing this role. I'm so, so excited about it. It felt so wonderful to be back at work, I feel so grateful. It's been a very crazy year of not knowing if that was gonna happen for a while, so I'm happy to be back at work and playing this character. It's gonna be really fun. I'm excited for people to see it. I'm excited to see it."

It is believed that Hailee Steinfeld will be a big MCU player in the years to come after her Hawkeye debut. It is believed that Kate Bishop will end up taking on the Hawkeye moniker in the MCU, much like she does in the comics, though that has yet to be confirmed officially by Marvel Studios. It had been previously rumored that the character was going to show up in Avengers: Endgame, but that didn't end up panning out.

Now, there is speculation amongst fans that the Disney+ series will kill off Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton to pave the way for Kate Bishop to continue the name. This has also not been confirmed and is only a rumor for now. Natasha Romanoff, Tony Stark, and Steve Rogers are all dead after the events of Avengers: Endgame, so Clint Barton's time might be up too.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see what Marvel Studios has planned for Hawkeye, which was originally going to be a standalone movie for Jeremy Renner. Now, there will be more story, spread out across a number of episodes. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has declared numerous times that the small screen episodes will have a major role to play on the big screen events, which means Hawkeye will be important to MCU fans. You can check out the rest of the interview with Hailee Steinfeld over at Fandom.