Some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans want Jeremy Renner out of the Hawkeye roll. Renner has played Clint Barton in the MCU since the first Thor movie in 2011. After the success of Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Renner is set to reprise his character in the upcoming Hawkeye Disney+ series and future MCU projects. However, there are some MCU fans that want him to be replaced after his ex-wife accused him of some pretty questionable actions. As of this writing, Renner has not been charged for any crime.

Jeremy Renner allegedly threatened to kill his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, according to her. She also alleges that he has a drug problem and leaves drugs out to where their 6-year old daughter could easily find them. Renner's representatives released a statement calling the allegations false and said that the actor would take random drug tests to prove his innocence. Whatever the case may be, some MCU fans want him replaced. One fan had this to say.

"Y'all swapped Terrence Howard for Don Cheadle on some 'They all look alike' business, so I see no issue with chucking Renner the deuce, hiring Charlie Hunnam, and saying not a damn thing about it."

Since the Jeremy Renner allegations have become public knowledge, there have been unconfirmed rumors that Marvel Studios is looking to replace him. This has opened doors to MCU fans asking the studio to choose a deaf actor to take on the role to be more like the comics. As usual, this is a heavily divisive topic amongst fans since Renner has not been charged with a crime, though it has brought up other skeletons from the actor's closet.

Earlier today, Jeremy Renner's representatives released another statement claiming that Sonni Pacheco is mentally unstable and was crushed when Renner wanted to end their marriage after less than a year. Since then, they claim she has been out to get the actor while sabotaging his career, like the upcoming Hawkeye series. Pacheco claims Renner shot a gun in their house while their daughter was sleeping and has provided photographic evidence, which Renner and his reps say has been "grossly doctored." They also say that her claims stating Renner is a "homicidal maniac" are "absolute nonsense." Pacheco has responded by asking the court for protection from Renner.

Sonni Pacheco and her nanny are set to give their depositions soon. The nanny is backing up Pacheco's claims about Jeremy Renner firing the gun in the house and threatening to kill himself. "You're the reason I pulled the trigger. Do you think if my blood and brains are all over my bedroom floor, do you think that you would be living this lifestyle in this mansion," he reportedly told the nanny. Renner and his representatives have yet to respond to these new allegations, but they will more than likely cause an even bigger stir with MCU fans who would like to see him replaced. The custody claims were originally reported by TMZ. You can read some fan reactions below.

Y'all swapped Terrence Howard for Don Cheadle on some "They all look alike" business, so I see no issue with chucking Renner the deuce, hiring Charlie Hunnam, and saying not a damn thing about it. https://t.co/m8WU06V02T — Cheryl Lynn Eaton (@cheryllynneaton) October 23, 2019

Now would be the perfect time to make Hawkeye#Deaf in the MCU like he is in comics. Get a Deaf actor like @NyleDiMarco to play Hawkeye and let him work with Hawkeye Kate Bishop. It would be AMAZING! https://t.co/6CX7HSyFiT — Gay, Deaf, & Sassy Comics Guy! 🏳️‍🌈 (@GayDeafComicGuy) October 24, 2019

Jeremy Renner has :



• said the n word twice

• said a transphobic slur

• slut shamed black widow (for having more than one love interest)

• had drugs around his young children

• been accused of holding a gun to his ex wife's head and threatening to kill her



[continuing↓] — noodle ⚡ (@thorspowerr) October 24, 2019

it’s okay to be white

it’s okay to be black

it’s okay to be asian

it’s okay to be female

it’s okay to be male

it’s okay to be gay

it’s okay to be straight

it’s okay to be YOU



But it’s NEVER gonna be okay to stan Jeremy Renner, like pic.twitter.com/v0652Ztfg6 — 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐲 𝐆𝐢𝐨 ⎊ (@SpiderFtTom) October 21, 2019

Hawkeye. Jeremy Renner pic.twitter.com/XCdTpNRDUK — 𝒮𝓅𝑜𝑜𝓀𝓎 𝒞𝓁𝒾𝓉 😈 (@wienerpain) October 23, 2019

Brie Larson:

-Advocates for diversity



Dudebros:

SHE IS SEXIST AND RACIST, WHAT A BITCH! NOBODY LIKES HER, STAN ALITA ARMY!



Jeremy Renner:

-Transphobe

-allegedy threatened to kill his wife and himself and did Drugs with underage girls

-Sexist



Dudebros:

FALSE ACCUSATION!!! — 🎃The FemSPOOKing Ms.⚡️Marvel 👻 (@MissLGBTQMarvel) October 21, 2019

make him be the one who died in Vormir and bring Natasha back. Nobody will complain about a little retcon, there was way more ridiculous and sloppy writing and character development thrown down the drain in Endgame. This will at least make sense and do her character justice. — Liv Mealone ︽✵︽ (@stevensbucks) October 21, 2019