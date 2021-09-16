The rumors that Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise the role of Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin in the upcoming Disney+ series H awkeye just will not slow down, with a new report now allegedly revealing several details of his return. Coming courtesy of The Cosmic Circus (which has dropped some reliable scoops of late), the rumor claims that not only will D'Onofrio feature as The Kingpin, but that the H awkeye version of the character will be "a little 'larger than life' than you remembered."

Further describing The Kingpin as being "large and in charge," the report claims that the character will undergo a "soft reboot" in Hawkeye, allowing him to properly integrate into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, don't expect to see him smash anyone's skull in with a car door again anytime soon.

While these details seem a little vague, they come hot on the heels of the Hawkeye trailer, after which Vincent D'Onofrio added fuel to the rumor fire, tweeting a short poem about a three-legged dog. "The three legged dog. run'n, jump'n and with an incredible case of the wiggles," the post reads. "This dog does not ask for pity. This dog looks up to us. Wants to know what's next. Head tilted it says. Where should we go, what should we do? Why are we waiting? I say to myself. This dog is right." While this is far and away from confirmation that he will make his MCU debut as Fisk in H awkeye, the timing is hard to ignore, with many speculating that the poem refers Clint Barton's newest sidekick, Lucky the Pizza Dog.

Vincent D'Onofrio has not been shy about his eagerness to see The Kingpin make a comeback, with the actor having responded to earlier rumors of the character's return in the past. Responding to an article about his take on the character, and whether he will return, D'Onofrio said, "You underestimate @marvel's Fisk. Never underestimate any villain driven by their interior life...you know that deep in your heart anything can happen."

The rumors of Vincent D'Onofrio reprising the role of The Kingpin come amid further rumors of the return of several of the Netflix Marvel characters. Despite a lot of denials and pushbacks, speculation continues to circulate that Charlie Cox will suit up once again as Daredevil in upcoming sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home, with some reports even claiming that the actor had been spotted on set. Alongside the Hell's Kitchen rivals, there have also been rumblings that Krysten Ritter will reprise the role of Jessica Jones in the Disney+ series, She-Hulk.

The official synopsis for Hawkeye reads; "Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway with Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit."

H awkeye is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on November 24, 2021, and will consist of six episodes, concluding on December 29. This comes to us from The Cosmic Circus.