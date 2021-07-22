Following the huge success of Loki, Disney+ is far from done with Marvel fans yet, with Victoria Alonso, executive Vice President of film production at Marvel Studios, now confirming that both Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel will drop later this year. While discussing the acclaimed series' that have so far been available the platform, Alonso noted that here are "a few other shows" that will come out before the end of the year, including Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye.

Alonso also addressed the emergence of Disney+ and how a movie to serial storytelling has allowed the comic book movie studio to tell stories it perhaps would not have told otherwise. "When the chance of being a part of this streaming world came about, we were beyond excited because all of a sudden we could actually give the fans far more than 1/4 of a page or three cool moves," she said.

Filming recently wrapped on Marvel's Hawkeye with returning star Jeremy Renner revealing the news on social media, thanking the cast, the crew and Marvel Studios while telling fans that this was his last day as the expert archer, for now at least. While plot details are largely unknown, from the outset, is has been evident that Hawkeye will take a lot of inspiration from Matt Fraction's critically acclaimed comic book run that started back in 2012.

This includes the addition of Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, suggesting that at least part of the series will focus on the relationship between Bishop and Renner's Clint Barton. In the comic book run, Barton takes Bishop under his wing in order to pass on the Hawkeye legacy, which often leads to a lot of bickering over who is the better version of the Marvel hero. Much like Barton, she is a highly skilled archer and martial artist, and has since fought alongside The Avengers with the likes of Cassie Lang, the daughter of Ant-Man, with both characters taking on the superhero roles of their predecessors.

Fraction's run also includes Clint Barton dealing with sudden hearing loss following an attack by the hitman, Clown. A major element of the 22-issue series, Hawkeye loses his hearing after being stabbed in both ears with his own arrows, and close inspection of several recent set images appear to show Jeremy Renner wearing what looks like a small inner ear hearing aid suggesting that Barton being deaf will form an integral part of the Disney+ series.

As for Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani will star as the titular superhero, a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City who writes superhero fan fiction, particularly of Captain Marvel. She becomes a superhero in her own right after gaining shape-shifting powers, with the character due to join forces with both Brie Larson's Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau in 2022's The Marvels.

Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel are just some of the Marvel shows due to hit Disney+ in the near future, with the streaming service also bringing audiences Iron Heart, Secret Invasion, She-Hulk, Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac, and the animated series What If...?. This comes to us from Variety.