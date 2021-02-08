Hailee Steinfeld has shared a new image from the set of the Hawkeye Disney+ series. The young actress is portraying Kate Bishop in the highly anticipated continuation of the MCU, and by the looks of the new picture, she has seen some action. Steinfeld was rumored to be taking part in the series for months before anything was confirmed, which found her avoiding Marvel Cinematic Universe questions, or flat out denying that she had any involvement with Marvel Studios at all. Now, it's official, and the actress is happy to be able to work at this current time.

work/life. 🏹 so grateful. i hope you all are safe and well 💜 pic.twitter.com/Ha2IER2pcO — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) February 8, 2021

In the latest look at the Hawkeye series, Hailee Steinfeld is taking a break from the action in the back of a vehicle. She looks exhausted, and her Kate Bishop makeup shows off a fresh cut and a bruised cheek. It appears that Bishop and Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton have been engaged in some battles during recent filming. Steinfeld did not offer any context to her image, but she did provide a caption: "work/life. so grateful. I hope you all are safe and well."

As a lot of productions around the entertainment industry see delays and closures due to the public health crisis, Marvel Studios is seemingly on a good roll at the moment. The studio has plenty of projects in various stages of development and all of them are getting things done, which is creating a bit of a backlog. However, that just means that there are a lot of Marvel projects to look forward to for the future.

While Hailee Steinfeld avoided Hawkeye questions before, she seems more than happy to discuss the upcoming Disney+ series now. "It's amazing, my God, to finally be able to confirm. It's such an honor, my goodness, to be playing this role and I'm so, so excited about it," Steinfeld told fandom late last year. "It felt so wonderful to be back at work, I feel so grateful. It's been a very crazy year of not knowing if that was gonna happen for a while, so, happy to be back at work and playing this character. It's gonna be really fun. I'm excited for people to see it. I'm excited to see it." MCU fans have been waiting a long time to see Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton get his own story, and now it's finally becoming a reality.

In addition to Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye also stars Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, and Florence Pugh, who is reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova for the highly anticipated series. No release date has been set for the show, though it is believed that it will arrive on Disney+ before the end of the year. For now, MCU fans have WandaVision, which is currently streaming, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which begins streaming on March 19th. You can check out the latest look at Kate Bishop above, thanks to Hailee Steinfeld's official Twitter account.