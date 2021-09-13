Following the Hawkeye trailer that dropped this morning, a pair of official new images from Marvel's upcoming Disney+ serie give us a closer look at the show's central trio, Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton, Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop and, most importantly, Lucky the Pizza Dog. While the images don't reveal too much about the direction of the series, one has Renner weilding his treasured bow and arrow, while the other gives the weapon to Bishop. We also got a new poster for the series, which proudly touts its prowess as a Christmas show, "This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow." And exploding arrows.

The addition of Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye all-but confirms that at least part of the series will focus on the relationship between her and Clint Barton AKA Hawkeye. Jeremy Renner will reprise the role he has played throughout the MCU, with the Avenger taking Bishop under his wing in order to pass on the Hawkeye legacy. Much like Barton, she is a highly skilled archer and martial artist, and has since fought alongside The Avengers with the likes of Cassie Lang, the daughter of Ant-Man, with both characters taking on the superhero roles of their predecessors.

The series will reporteldy take a lot of inspiration from Matt Fraction's Hawkeye comic book run that started back in 2012, and included the introduction of the iconic Lucky the Pizza Dog, played in the series by Jolt. A neglected canine who is recused by Barton from the "Tracksuit Mafia," Lucky quickly charms both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, becoming integral to their often tumultuous relationship.

Hailee Steinfeld recently discussed joining the ever-growing Marvel franchise saying, "It's such an honor, my goodness, to be playing this role. I'm so, so excited about it. It felt so wonderful to be back at work, I feel so grateful. It's been a very crazy year of not knowing if that was gonna happen for a while, so I'm happy to be back at work and playing this character. It's gonna be really fun. I'm excited for people to see it. I'm excited to see it."

Alongside Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye is also set to star Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, and Fra Fee as Kazi, better known as Kazimierz Kazimierczak AKA Clown. The series will also introduce Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez AKA Echo, a deaf superhero who can perfectly copy another person's movements and is set to become the subject of her own spin-off series.

Amongst all the bow and arrow action and squabbling between the two Hawkeye's, the Disney+ series will be "grounded and funny" and "packed to the brim with Christmas spirit" according to executive producer Trin Tranh. Taking place after Avengers: Endgame, Tranh has also since revealed that enough time has passed for some of the world to move on from the actions of Thanos and The Blip. "The city has, in many ways, recuperated and continued thriving," Tranh explained. "But the same can't be said for all its citizens."

Tranh even offered some insight into how Kate Bishop and Clint Barton cross paths saying, "Kate is looking for ways to implement those skills. That's when she runs into Clint, who has no clue who she is and doesn't really understand her obsession for him." Hawkeye is scheduled to premiere on November 24, 2021, and will consist of six episodes, concluding on December 29. The series is part of Phase Four of the MCU.