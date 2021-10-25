A new poster for Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye, reminds is of the show's festive setting while putting the spotlight on Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton and his protégé Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. As well as the two master-archers, the poster gives us another look at the loveable canine that is sure to become everyone's favourite MCU character, Lucky the Pizza Dog.

Check out the official poster for @HawkeyeOfficial, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, and start streaming the first two episodes November 24 on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/DlGeYP94Te — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 24, 2021

Hawkeye finds the former Avenger in all kinds of trouble, as Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway. Set in post-blip New York City, Clint Barton (played by a returning Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

Hawkeye will introduce Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, who, much like Barton, is a highly skilled archer and martial artist, and is likely to become a Marvel mainstay following her Christmas-themed adventure on Disney+. Alongside Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye is also set to star Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, and Brian d'Arcy James. Fra Fee will also enter the MCU as the villainous Kazi, better known as Kazimierz Kazimierczak AKA Clown, alongside Alaqua Cox, who is set to play Maya Lopez AKA Echo, a deaf superhero who can perfectly copy another person's movements and will soon become the subject of her own spin-off Disney+ series.

The new poster once again confirms that Hawkeye will take a lot of inspiration from Matt Fraction's critically acclaimed comic book run that began back in 2012, with the poster's style very reminiscent of the series' comic book covers. The series will fold in elements from Fraction's run, adding them to the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will feature the same street-level type threats, exploration of Clint Barton's past, and the former Avenger's struggle with hearing loss.

This will of course also include the introduction of the iconic Lucky the Pizza Dog, played in the series by Jolt. A neglected canine who is recused by Barton from "The Tracksuit Mafia," Lucky quickly charms both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, becoming integral to their often turbulent, bickering relationship.

Amongst all the fast-paced, explosive, bow and arrow action and equally as explosive squabbling between the two Hawkeye's, the Disney+ series has been described as being "grounded and funny" and "packed to the brim with Christmas spirit" according to executive producer Trin Tranh. The producer has since offered some insight into how Kate Bishop and Clint Barton cross paths saying, "Kate is looking for ways to implement those skills. That's when she runs into Clint, who has no clue who she is and doesn't really understand her obsession for him."

Hawkeye is scheduled to premiere its first two episodes on November 24, 2021, and will consist of six episodes, concluding on December 22.