Hailee Steinfeld has been spotted in full costume on the set of Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye. Standing against a blue screen, the actress is suited up as a very comic book accurate Kate Bishop and doing what she does best, shooting arrows. Following ongoing rumors, the Bumblebee star will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hawkeye's protégé, with the series scheduled to be released in late 2021 as part of Phase Four.

Hailee Steinfeld recently discussed joining the Marvel franchise, revealing that she has indeed been signed on to Hawkeye for quite some time. "It's amazing, my God, to finally be able to confirm," Steinfeld said last month. "It's such an honor, my goodness, to be playing this role. I'm so, so excited about it. It felt so wonderful to be back at work, I feel so grateful. It's been a very crazy year of not knowing if that was gonna happen for a while, so I'm happy to be back at work and playing this character. It's gonna be really fun. I'm excited for people to see it. I'm excited to see it."

While not much is yet known about the direction of the Hawkeye series, the addition of Steinfeld as Kate Bishop seemingly confirms that at least part of the series will focus on the relationship between Bishop and her relationship with Clint Barton AKA Hawkeye. Jeremy Renner will reprise the role he has played throughout the MCU, with the Avenger taking Bishop under his wing in order to pass on the Hawkeye legacy. Much like Barton, she is a highly skilled archer and martial artist, and has since fought alongside The Avengers with the likes of Cassie Lang, the daughter of Ant-Man, with both characters taking on the superhero roles of their predecessors.

The series also looks to be taking a lot of inspiration from Matt Fraction's comic book run that started back in 2012, which includes Clint Barton dealing with sudden hearing loss. A major element of Fraction's 22-issue series, Hawkeye loses his hearing during a battle with The Clown, with the supervillain stabbing the hero in both ears with his own arrows. Investigation of several set images that have come to light over the last few months show Renner wearing what looks like a small inner ear hearing aid suggesting that Barton being deaf will form an integral part of the Disney+ series.

Hawkeye is expected to be released in late 2021 or early 2022 as part of Phase Four of the MCU. The likes of Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox will also star alongside Steinfeld and Renner. The series is just one of a plethora of new Marvel shows that are due to hit Disney+ in the near future, including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki starring Tom Hiddleston, and the animated What If...? series. WandaVision is currently streaming on the service and has caused an absolute storm thanks to its central mystery and plethora of surprises. This comes to us courtesy of Just Jared.