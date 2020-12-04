Marvel's Hawkeye series has just made some additions to its cast. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul), Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Fra Fee (Les Misérables), Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon (Longmire) have all joined the upcoming Disney+ series.

It was rumored earlier this week that Florence Pugh was reprising her Yelena Belova character for the series, which appears to be true now, even though Marvel Studios is still keeping their lips sealed.

Production is currently underway in Atlanta, where Jeremy Renner confirmed that they were back in action. It had been rumored for over a year that Hailee Steinfeld was going to play Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, but she denied all speculation. As it turns out, the young actress is playing Bishop, as evidenced by some leaked images from the set. Vera Farmiga is set to play Eleanor Bishop, the mother of Kate Bishop, while Tony Dalton will portray Jack Duquesne, who could be playing Swordsman too.

Fra Fee will play Kazi in the Hawkeye series, aka Kazimierz Kazimierczak, who is best known to Marvel fans as the villain Clown. Alaqua Cox will play Maya Lopez, which is the real name of the Marvel Comics character Echo. Zahn McClarnon will portray William Lopez. For now, Marvel Studios is still keeping things under wraps in terms of the storyline. With that being said, it is believed that the series will show Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton passing the torch to a young Kate Bishop, who will take on the Hawkeye moniker for the Young Avengers. These details are pure speculation at this point, as they have not been confirmed by anyone at Marvel Studios.

It's beginning to look like the Hawkeye series will tap into some lesser-known Marvel Comics characters to prepare them for possible larger roles within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney+ is shaping up to be a pretty big home for all of these MCU characters, especially since there isn't much happening on the big screen. The studio had to take Black Widow and the Eternals movie and delay them until next year, so it will be interesting to see how everything works across the two formats in 2021.

Marvel Studios has the WandaVision series set to premiere on January 15th, exclusively on Disney+. The Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye are all on deck for releases next year, even though no premiere dates have been announced as of this writing. In addition to the aforementioned shows, Marvel Studios is also developing a She-Hulk series, which may or may not star Tatiana Maslany. Then there's the Ms. Marvel series, which stars newcomer Iman Vellani. That particular series is already filming in Atlanta. If all that wasn't enough, there's the Moon Knight series with Oscar Isaacs and a possible return of Samuel L. Jackson for a Nick Fury series. Variety was the first to announce the new cast additions for Hawkeye.