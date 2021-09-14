Following the newly released Hawkeye trailer, an official synopsis for the Marvel and Disney+ series has now emerged, and offers even more insight into what audiences can expect from Clint Barton's return. The series sees Jeremy Renner reprise the role of the master-archer and Avenger, with Hawkeye centering on the relationship between Barton and aspiring superhero Kate Bishop, played by Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld.

"Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway with Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit."

Confirming that the series will indeed take place after the chaos caused by The Mad Titan Thanos and The Blip, the synopsis describes Clint Barton as a "former Avenger" meaning that he has presumably left his superhero duties behind him once again. Hawkeye tasks the Marvel hero with a seemingly simple task, get back to his family for the holiday season, which should surely be easy for a man who has fought literal Gods and invading aliens. Of course, things are never that easy in the MCU, and Barton will need to team up with one of his biggest fans, Kate Bishop, if he hopes to survive this Christmas.

As teased in the trailer, and now in this synopsis, Hawkeye finds Clint Barton regretting the time he spent as Ronin, a much more violent anti-hero persona, whose deadly methods were demonstrated in Avengers: Endgame. It looks and sounds like his activities during this dark time in his life will come back to haunt him, with the "presence from Barton's past" likely to be from during Ronin's reign of terror.

The synopsis, as well as the trailer, have also both confirmed that Hawkeye will take a lot of inspiration from Matt Fraction's comic book run that started back in 2012, something which has been suspected for some time. Folding in elements from the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe, the series looks to have the same street-level type threats, including the introduction of the Tracksuit Mafia, with the events acting as a backdrop to the developing (and often hilarious) teacher-student relationship between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop. All with added Christmas festivities, of course.

Alongside Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye is also set to star Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, and Brian d'Arcy James. The Tracksuit Mafia are unlikely to be the only new villain for the two Hawkeyes to deal with, as Fra Fee joins the MCU as Kazi, better known as Kazimierz Kazimierczak AKA Clown, who, in Matt Fraction's comic book run, injures Barton causing him to go deaf. The series will introduce also Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez AKA Echo, a deaf superhero who can perfectly copy another person's movements and is set to become the subject of her own spin-off Disney+ series.

Hawkeye is scheduled to premiere on November 24, 2021, and will consist of six episodes, concluding on December 29. This comes to us from Marvel Studios.