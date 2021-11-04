A new trailer for Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye, offers a host of new footage as it puts the spotlight on Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld as young protégée Kate Bishop. The brief trailer also gives us our first look at The Many Saints of Newark star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Kate's mother, who struggles to get head around the idea of her daughter assisting Clint Barton with an "Avengers-level threat."

Hawkeye will introduce Hailee Steinfeld as the newest Avenger, Kate Bishop, who, much like Barton, is a highly skilled archer and martial artist, and is likely to become a Marvel mainstay following her Christmas-themed adventure on Disney+. Created by writer Allan Heinberg and artist Jim Cheung, Kate Bishop eventually takes over the mantle of Hawkeye from Barton, fighting alongside other, younger heroes, each of whom continue the legacy of several beloved Avengers, including Cassie Lang as Ant-Girl.

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway with Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

Alongside Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye is also set to star Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, and Brian d'Arcy James. Fra Fee will also enter the MCU as the villainous Kazi, better known as Kazimierz Kazimierczak AKA Clown, alongside Alaqua Cox, who is set to play Maya Lopez AKA Echo, a deaf superhero who can perfectly copy another person's movements and will soon become the subject of her own spin-off Disney+ series. If that were not already enough, Hawkeye is also set to introduce audiences to their new favourite Marvel character, Lucky the Pizza Dog, played by golden retriever, Jolt. A neglected canine who is recused by Barton from "The Tracksuit Mafia," Lucky quickly charms both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, becoming integral to their often turbulent, bickering relationship.

Amongst all manner of fast-paced bow and arrow action and equally fast-paced banter between the duo of Hawkeyes, the Disney+ series has been described as being "grounded and funny" and "packed to the brim with Christmas spirit" according to executive producer Trin Tranh. The producer has also offered some insight into how Kate Bishop and Clint Barton cross paths saying, "Kate is looking for ways to implement those skills. That's when she runs into Clint, who has no clue who she is and doesn't really understand her obsession for him." As shown in previous trailers, Kate will begin the series using Barton's other, more violent alter ego, Ronin, with the darkness of the former Avengers past no doubt coming back to haunt him.

Hawkeye is scheduled to premiere its first two episodes on November 24, 2021, and will consist of six episodes, concluding on December 22.