Jeremy Renner returns as Clint Barton in the first trailer for Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye. The bow and arrow wielding Avenger now stands alone...that is until Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop shows up, with the series centering on the relationship between the pair as Barton takes Bishop under his wing in the hopes of passing on the superhero mantle.

Hawkeye finds Barton (Jeremy Renner) going it alone before meeting Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old Hawkeye fan who has been honing her skills to take over and join the pantheon of Marvel superheroes. It looks like Bishop will bring an onslaught of problems into Barton's life, with Barton seemingly confused by her obsession with him. Of course, this will eventually pass, with Bishop becoming his protégé and carrying on the Hawkeye legacy.

As has been expected for some time, the series looks to be taking a lot of inspiration from Matt Fraction's celebrated comic book run that started back in 2012, which includes Clint Barton dealing with sudden hearing loss. A major element of Fraction's 22-issue series, Barton loses his hearing during a battle with The Clown, with the supervillain stabbing the hero in both ears with his own arrows.

Alongside Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye will also introduce Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez AKA Echo, a deaf superhero who can perfectly copy another person's movements and is will no doubt come in very handy when Barton suffers his auditory woes. The series also stars Vera Farmiga as Kate's mother, Eleanor Bishop; Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne, Barton's early mentor; Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, Maya's father; Jolt the golden retriever as Lucky the Pizza Dog; and finally Fra Fee as Kazi, better known as Kazimierz Kazimierczak AKA Clown.

Hawkeye will also feature the return of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova following her debut in this year's Black Widow. Teased in a post-credits scene, the highly-trained spy and assassin begins working for Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and is hunting down Barton for his supposed role in Natasha Romanoff's death.

So far, the Marvel Disney+ shows have proven to be just as impressive as their big screen counterparts, which is no accident according to Hawkeye executive producer Trinh Tran. "We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Tranh explained. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Hawkeye is scheduled to have its Disney+ premiere on November 24, 2021, and will consist of six episodes, concluding on December 29. It is part of Phase Four of the MCU. A spin-off series focused on Cox's character Maya Lopez AKA Echo is currently in development.