Marvel Studios might be adding an interesting Daredevil character to the Hawkeye Disney+ series. This character could hint towards the Marvel Cinematic Universe addressing the hero's hearing for the first time too. In the comics, Clint Barton lost 80% of his hearing after using a sonic arrow, but it has yet to be seen on the big screen and comic book fans have been wondering if it would ever become a part of the hero's story arc.

According to new casting rumors, Marvel Studios is looking for "deaf female, Native American, First Nations, Indigenous or Latinx, 18 or older," for a role in an undisclosed Disney+ series. Could this be the role of Maya Lopez/Echo? The casting report says that the name of the character is "Malia," which could very well be a fake name, since Marvel Studios would obviously be looking to keep this under wraps. Maya Lopez is a very interesting character in the comics and she could bring a Daredevil connection to the Hawkeye series.

Maya Lopez, aka Echo, is a deaf Native American who possesses photographic reflexes, much like Taskmaster, who is in the forthcoming Black Widow movie. These abilities allow her to mimic physical abilities and makes her almost unstoppable. In addition, she was once in a relationship with Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil. There's also another connection to Clint Barton since she takes on the Ronin moniker in the New Avengers. While it hasn't been confirmed that she will be a part of the show, it would make a lot of sense and it could set up some pretty big shifts for the MCU at the same time.

Disney+ has The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision on tap to premiere later this year, and they are trying really hard to make sure that happens. Along with those two shows and Hawkeye, the streaming service also has Loki, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk in development, which could mean that this casting report is for one of these shows, instead of the standalone Clint Barton storyline. The entertainment business has mostly been placed on hold due to the world's current state of affairs, but things seem like they might get back to whatever our new normal soon.

Hawkeye was originally on target for a 2021 release date on Disney+, but it's unclear if that will happen at this time. Productions that were underway had to halt and things that were scheduled had to be postponed, creating a domino effect of delayed release dates and cancelations. It was reported that Jeremy Renner started training for the series back in March, which could still be going on, though it hints that production was probably about to start within the next few months. Right now, it's too soon to tell if the show will be released next year. Murphy's Multiverse was the first to report on the possible Hawkeye casting of Echo.