We haven't heard too much about the Hawkeye Disney+ series as of late, but that could be changing soon based on a recent tease from star Jeremy Renner. The 49-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Clint Barton once again in the show, which will be firmly rooted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While many questions still remain, Renner did tease that he's beginning to prep for the series, which means filming is likely still on track to begin this year.

Taking to Instagram, Jeremy Renner showcased the logo for the series, which had been revealed previously. The logo is heavily influenced by the Matt Fraction Hawkeye Marvel Comics series. Renner captioned the photo, which he posted as an Instagram story, with the following, which seems to indicate that he's getting in shape for the role once again.

"Time to start stretching."

Hawkeye was confirmed last summer during Marvel's big San Diego Comic-Con event, where the studio revealed its plans for Phase 4 of the MCU. TV is set to become a much larger part of the universe moving forward. In the past, shows like Netflix's Daredevil, and even Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. were, at best, gently connected to the movie side of the MCU. They were also unessential to those who simply wanted to keep up with the movie happenings. These new shows will be quite different, as they will be heavily connected to what's going on in the movies and will feature many of the stars we've come to know. Jeremy Renner has played Clint Barton since Thor, but has yet to star in his own solo project.

Things became a little dicey with this show last year as Jeremy Renner faced a series of abuse allegations from his ex-wife. That led to speculation that Renner may be replaced, but that hasn't happened yet and it seems Disney and Marvel Studios are moving forward as planned. Plot details are largely being kept under wraps, but the show will introduce Kate Bishop, a popular female character from the comics who takes up the Hawkeye mantle. Last we heard, Bumblebee star Hailee Stanfield was being eyed for the role. Jonathan Igla (Mad Men) will serve as writer and executive producer of the series.

Other Marvel shows currently in the works for Disney+ include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, which are both set to debut this year in August and December, respectively. She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel are also at various states in the development process. Hawkeye is expected to premiere in fall 2021, but no specific release date has been set. It had previously been reported that filming was expected to begin in July. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Be sure to check out the post from Jeremy Renner's Instagram for yourself.